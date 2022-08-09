Mama Ngina, Uhuru vote in Gatundu South [Video]

Speaking to the media after casting her ballot, Mama Ngina urged Kenyans to come out and vote for the next set of leaders.

“The importance of voting is being able to choose the country’s leaders,” she said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at the polling station a few minitues after 9am. He was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

A contingent of GSU officers has already been dispatched to the centre to ensure security ahead of his arrival.

In Mombasa, Governor Hassan Joho asked residents to vote despite not being able to participate in choosing their next governor.

He said that some polling stations in the county had started late but all was going on smoothly and the time lost would be recovered.