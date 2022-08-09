RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mama Ngina, Uhuru vote in Gatundu South [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother voted at the same polling station.

Presidential escort convoy
Presidential escort convoy

Kenya’s maiden first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta cast her vote at the Mutomo primary school polling station in Ichaweri, Gatundu South constituency in Kiambu county.

Speaking to the media after casting her ballot, Mama Ngina urged Kenyans to come out and vote for the next set of leaders.

The importance of voting is being able to choose the country’s leaders,” she said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at the polling station a few minitues after 9am. He was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

A contingent of GSU officers has already been dispatched to the centre to ensure security ahead of his arrival.

In Mombasa, Governor Hassan Joho asked residents to vote despite not being able to participate in choosing their next governor.

He said that some polling stations in the county had started late but all was going on smoothly and the time lost would be recovered.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected to cats his vote at Old Kibera Primary School later this morning.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Mama Ngina, Uhuru vote in Gatundu South [Video]

Another Parliamentary election suspended by IEBC

MP candidate arrested after being found with crude weapons

Matiang'i assures Kenyans of security after casting his vote [Video]

Raila Odinga's message to Kenyans as polls kickoff cross the Country

Rigathi Gachagua casts his vote in Mathira [Video]

Martha Karua casts her vote at Mugumo Primary in Kirinyaga [Photos]

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Kenya's 2022 General Election

Deputy President William Ruto votes in Sugoi

