32-year-old Joseph Mwangi was sentenced at the Kibera Law Courts on Thursday, after pleading guilty, by Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki.

According to an update by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mwangi was given an option of a Sh250,000 fine.

During his arrest, detectives from the Special Service Unit found the 25 drums filled with ethanol in his lorry, and was concealed using 50 sacks of maize.

Man arrested with 25 drums of Ethanol jailed for One year Pulse Live Kenya

“A man who pleaded guilty to being found in possession of uncustomed goods was sentenced to a one-year jail term. 32-year-old Joseph Mwangi had been arrested by detectives from the Special Service Unit, for being found in possession of 25 drums of ethanol,” reads part of the statement by DCI.