Man pardoned by President Kenyatta on Madaraka Day kills mother

The man who benefited from the pardon issued by President Kenyatta ordering that petty offenders serving less than three months terms is said to have hit his 76 year old mother with a blunt object before fleeing.

Mwea East Sub- County Police commander Daniel Kitavi said the body of the deceased who was killed on Sunday morning has been transferred to Kibugi funeral awaiting a postmortem as police launch a manhunt for the suspect.

“We have recovered the weapon suspect used for detective launch investigations,” Kitavi said.

Police have since established the suspect had been embroiled in a land row with the mother which had been ongoing for sometime. According to neighbours, while all the other children were employed the suspects behaviour could not allow him settle down.

"All the other children are employed and the woman was living in the same homestead with her ex-convict son who was known to be having bad behaviour," said Mr Kitavi.

"He had been demanding a share of the family land from his mother and the duo used to quarrel. We suspect the man eliminated the old woman after she refused to meet his demand," Kitavi added.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations which were president Kenyatta’s last, the head of state ordered 3,908 serving sentences less than three months be released urging those that were released to be change makers.