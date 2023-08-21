The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Man seeking TSC job kneels before CS Machogu

Fabian Simiyu

A heartfelt plea unfolds as a man kneels before CS Machogu, seeking a life-changing Teachers Service Commission appointment.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

In the midst of the mournful farewell to Nyamaiya Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Elijah Osiemo, a remarkable interlude unfolded, a scene that interwove determination, desperation, and destiny in an unexpected display.

As the speeches and tributes flowed in honor of the departed, a man's resolve surged to the forefront.

In a daring rush towards the podium where Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu stood, the man's actions etched a daring chapter in the unfolding narrative of the funeral.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu presided over the inauguration of new council of TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment & Certification Council (CDACC) on June 26, 2023
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu presided over the inauguration of new council of TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment & Certification Council (CDACC) on June 26, 2023
READ: How to apply for 20,000 TSC internship vacancies paying upto Sh20K

Kneeling before the dignitary, surrounded by grief-stricken onlookers, the man's plea was as earnest as it was unprecedented.

The juxtaposition of his plea against the backdrop of the sombre occasion created a moment of stark contrast, where hope and heartache converged.

Machogu's rhetorical question cut through the air, a question that lingered long after its utterance: "Hasn't the young man fought for himself? Isn't that a good fight?"

Per accounts that surfaced, the man who had boldly stepped into the spotlight was subsequently handed correspondence by the Education Cabinet Secretary.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaking after President William Ruto received a report from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms at State House on August 1, 2023
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaking after President William Ruto received a report from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms at State House on August 1, 2023

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has invited applications from qualified candidates to fill 20, 000 teacher internship posts.

According to the announcement by TSC, 18,000 of the vacancies are in junior secondary schools and 2,000 in primary Schools to support the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The Teacher Internship Programme is a one-year programme and targets unemployed registered teachers to be assigned to learning institutions where their teaching experience will be enhanced through mentorship, coaching and exposure to practical teaching experience.

Nancy Macharia CEO Teachers Service Commission
Nancy Macharia CEO Teachers Service Commission

Teacher interns attached to primary schools will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh15,000, while those attached to junior secondary schools will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh20,000.

The stipend will be paid subject to statutory deductions, where applicable.

TSC said that the deadline for the applications is July 18.

All interested candidates were required to make online applications through the official website tsc.go.ke under the Careers tab or visit teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.

To qualify for recruitment, a candidate should meet the following minimum requirements:

i) Be a Kenyan citizen;

ii) Must be a holder of at least a diploma in education with a minimum mean Grade of C+ (plus) and C+ (plus) in two teaching Subjects in KCSE or its equivalent.

iii) Must be a registered teacher with the Teachers Service Commission.

Teachers from TVET institutions are encouraged to apply.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

