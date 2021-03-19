Mandera County Finance CEC, Ibrahim Barrow has succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease.

His death was confirmed by Mandera County Governor, Ali Roba on Friday.

Mr Barrow had served as the Mandera County CEC for Finance since 2013.

Governor Roba mourned the CEC as a dedicated staff member who transformed the county's financial management, and was always committed to deliver to the people of Mandera.

"Ibrahim was a disciplined and dedicated staff of Mandera County Government who transformed financial management at the county with very special commitment to deliver results. May the Almighty Allah forgive his sins, and grant him Jannatul Firdows," said Governor Ali Roba.