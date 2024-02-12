World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum passes away at 24

Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident along the Eldoret-Kaptagat Road late Sunday night, as confirmed by police reports.
The accident occurred around 11 Pm claiming the lives of Kiptum and Hakizimana on the spot, while another occupant was rushed to the hospital, according to Elgeyo Marakwet County Commander Peter Mulinge.
Kiptum's untimely demise comes less than a week after his marathon world record was officially ratified by World Athletics.
His career, which held immense promise, was cut short abruptly. Kiptum made history by becoming the first man to complete a marathon in under 2:01, achieving a remarkable time of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon last October.
Additionally, Kiptum had been selected to represent Kenya at the Olympic Games in Paris the following year, where he was slated to join forces with his predecessor in the marathon world record, Eliud Kipchoge.
Tragically, Kiptum's passing brings back memories of another Kenyan athlete, former 400m Hurdles World Champion Nicholas Bett, who also lost his life in a road accident in 2018. Bett's untimely demise occurred shortly after his return from the African Championships in Asaba, Nigeria.
The loss of Kelvin Kiptum is deeply felt within the athletics community, marking the end of a promising career and leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements and unfulfilled potential.
