A woman has emerged claiming that former Cabinet Minister who was buried on Monday is the father to her son.

The woman identified as Margaret Kerubo Chweya who claims to be late Nyachae’s wife arrived from the United States together with her son. The son who is the first born is said to be 47 years old.

She also claimed that they were barred from attending Nyachae’s funeral service held at the Gusii Stadium on Monday.

65 year-old Kerubo said she met Nyachae in 1973 while working in Kisii and they began a romantic friendship and they had their first son Rodney Nyachae. They had their second son Nyandusi Nyachae six years later.

The woman claimed that late Simeon Nyachae facilitated her move to the United States to further her studies.