Pilot from KDF Museum Airshow dies in plane crash [Video]

Mark Sampson a South African national died on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe during an airplane show. A statement from Harare confirmed the incident noting that Sampson was an outstanding aviator.

“It is with great sadness and a profound sense of loss that today, the Marksmen aerobatic team can confirm that Mark Sampson, outstanding aviator, honoured team member, trusted number-4 and loyal friend, perished in a flying incident in Harare, Zimbabwe,” read part of the statement.

Sampson and his team were from a return leg of a roundabout trip from Cape Town to Nairobi when the accident occurred.

A video of the accident shows the plane making a beautiful display before what seems like a failure sends it rolling down leading to a crash.

Mark and his team praised their trip in Kenya where he said they were treated to exceptional hospitality and were able to display their aviation skills.

“We were treated to exceptional Kenyan hospitality. The Museum Airshow Festival was held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi and we were fortunate to display with the highly skilled aviators from the Kenyan Airforce (KAF) as well as a number of other commercial operators including Kenya Airways,” they said then.

Pulse Live Kenya

The show which was held at the Uhuru Gardens was the first of its kind which saw President Kenyatta make a surprise entry driving himself along side the Ethiopian Prime Minister. The two dignitaries mingled freely with the elated crowd and greeted the children at the event as they made their way to their respective seats to enjoy the KDF Air Show.