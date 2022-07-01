Karua back in Gusiiland after chaotic rally ended prematurely

Karua who was accompanied by Mama Ida Odinga to the rally at Kisii Stadium on Thursday, was whisked away by security officials.

On Friday, the Narc Kenya party leader was back in the region saying she had unfinished business.

“I am not a person to be intimidated by a little smoke. That is why I am back in Gusii land to show them that I will not be swayed by hate. I am at home and I cannot be chased away from my home. I am back to say what I had planned to say,” Karua said.

The previous day’s rally ended just minutes into her speech, denying her a chance to address the residents.

“NPS wishes to inform the public that preliminary investigation into the discharge of the teargas at the public meeting presided over by Hon Martha Karua who is the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate, has established that the person responsible for the incident is a police officer.

“Firm and decisive action will be taken on anyone found responsible for the actions leading to the discharge of the teargas,” read a statement by NPS Spokesperson Bruno Shioso.

The officer was arrested on Friday and is set to be arraigned in a court in Kisumu County.

Speaking after her return to Gusiiland, Karua urged local voters to support Azimo la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“The Azimo government will look into issues facing women, the youth, men and people living with disability. Nobody will be left behind because it will be a government of unity. Without unity, a family cannot forge forward, without unity a county and country cannot move.

“We are very peaceful people and we cannot let others bring trouble. We are asking for your vote with humility because we know you are the ones with the power. We must explain our agenda to you so that if you feel compelled then you will vote for us voluntarily,” she said.

Odinga tore apart deputy president William Ruto's manifesto criticising that the DP did not address the issue of corruption.