RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Karua back in Gusiiland after chaotic rally ended prematurely

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Martha Karua said she is not scared of a little smoke because she had unfinished business in the region

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance presidential running mate Martha Karua during a past rally
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance presidential running mate Martha Karua during a past rally

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance presidential running mate Martha Karua has returned to Gusiiland after her previous rally in Kisii county ended prematurely following commotion.

Recommended articles

Karua who was accompanied by Mama Ida Odinga to the rally at Kisii Stadium on Thursday, was whisked away by security officials.

On Friday, the Narc Kenya party leader was back in the region saying she had unfinished business.

I am not a person to be intimidated by a little smoke. That is why I am back in Gusii land to show them that I will not be swayed by hate. I am at home and I cannot be chased away from my home. I am back to say what I had planned to say,” Karua said.

The previous day’s rally ended just minutes into her speech, denying her a chance to address the residents.

NPS wishes to inform the public that preliminary investigation into the discharge of the teargas at the public meeting presided over by Hon Martha Karua who is the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate, has established that the person responsible for the incident is a police officer.

Firm and decisive action will be taken on anyone found responsible for the actions leading to the discharge of the teargas,” read a statement by NPS Spokesperson Bruno Shioso.

The officer was arrested on Friday and is set to be arraigned in a court in Kisumu County.

Speaking after her return to Gusiiland, Karua urged local voters to support Azimo la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The Azimo government will look into issues facing women, the youth, men and people living with disability. Nobody will be left behind because it will be a government of unity. Without unity, a family cannot forge forward, without unity a county and country cannot move.

We are very peaceful people and we cannot let others bring trouble. We are asking for your vote with humility because we know you are the ones with the power. We must explain our agenda to you so that if you feel compelled then you will vote for us voluntarily,” she said.

Odinga tore apart deputy president William Ruto's manifesto criticising that the DP did not address the issue of corruption.

"There is this guy who launched his manifesto yesterday and I was listening keenly when he did so. I did not hear him mention the war on corruption even once. He spoke about increasing salaries, granting more authority to judges but not how to tackle graft and theft of public resources," said Odinga.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karua back in Gusiiland after chaotic rally ended prematurely

Karua back in Gusiiland after chaotic rally ended prematurely

Rachel Ruto gives Kenyans 2 assurances in campaign for husband DP Ruto

Rachel Ruto gives Kenyans 2 assurances in campaign for husband DP Ruto

Metropol TV faces another setback after firing journalists

Metropol TV faces another setback after firing journalists

I was too embarrassed - Sakaja finally opens up on why he dropped out of UoN

I was too embarrassed - Sakaja finally opens up on why he dropped out of UoN

Raila's spokesperson tears apart Ruto's 7-point manifesto

Raila's spokesperson tears apart Ruto's 7-point manifesto

High Court rules on Wanjigi's petition to compell IEBC to clear him

High Court rules on Wanjigi's petition to compell IEBC to clear him

3 imprisoned in UK for death of a Kenyan boy

3 imprisoned in UK for death of a Kenyan boy

Ford Kenya official dies in lodging, woman arrested

Ford Kenya official dies in lodging, woman arrested

Snakes, hyenas, dog meat, dominate Wajackoyah's manifesto

Snakes, hyenas, dog meat, dominate Wajackoyah's manifesto

Trending

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter)

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

David Ndii told his wife bribery is grounds for divorce

A collage of David Ndii and his wife Mwende Gatabaki