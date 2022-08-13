RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans have given us the opportunity to steer the nation - Karua [Video]

Authors:

Charles Ouma

We have tallied, it’s just that we don’t have the power to announce ourselves - Martha Karua

Senior Counsel Martha Karua addresses an Azimio la Umoja gathering following the 2022 General Election at the KICC on August 13, 2022
Senior Counsel Martha Karua addresses an Azimio la Umoja gathering following the 2022 General Election at the KICC on August 13, 2022

Azimio la Umoja deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua has exuded confidence that the coalition will emerge victorious in the just concluded presidential election.

Karua, who was addressing all the coalition party’s elected leaders on Saturday at the KICC, explained that the coalition had tallied results from Form 34As across the nation which were availed to the public by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and emerged top.

She noted that they however do have the authority to call the election for themselves and will wait until IEBC makes the final announcement.

“If you look at everything, including all the other seats combined, there is no way, no way, the tally can be against us. And by the way, we have tallied, it’s just that we don’t have the power to announce ourselves… We are looking forward to this election being called for us.

“The forms were in the portal and we took copies and tallied and we know where we are and we know if we had the power by now we would have called it for ourselves but we will wait for that announcement. Kenyans have given us the opportunity to steer the nation,” Ms Karua told delegates.

She appreciated the Azimio team for spirited campaigns across the country that saw the coalition win votes across the country.

“In the four months of the campaign you transformed the terrain and painted Kenya blue, we have much more to do," Karua stated.

The verification of presidential elections results is currently ongoing at the Bomas of Kenya with IEBC officials and agents of presidential elections involved in the process.

The media and a team of observers are also at the Bomas of Kenya following up on the exercise.

Constitutionally, the chairperson of the electoral body, IEBC is mandated with declaring the results and announcing the president-elect.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

