Ndii claims Karua was eager to run alongside Ruto

Taking to his twitter handle on Tuesday, May 17, Ndii stated that the discussion took place when the two teamed up to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

"Not too long ago I was in a sitting with Martha and Kivutha in William Ruto’s Karen residence strategising defeating BBI. Both were eager contenders for his running mate," read the tweet in part.

Karua versus BBI

Before the NARC Kenya party leader teamed up with Raila, Karua had been at the forefront in opposing the BBI bill and even challenged it in court.

On January 18, the Senior Counsel made headlines when she stormed out of the Supreme Court after it denied her three clients time to make their oral submissions in the BBI appeal case.

The renowned economist made this revelation just a day after the former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister in the late President Mwai Kibaki's administration was unveiled as Odinga's running mate.

During an interview with Citizen TV, Karua acknowledged that she objected the bill but should the Azimio outfit revive the process, she will act in accordance with the law and within her jurisdiction.