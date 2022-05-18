RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ndii claims Karua was eager to run alongside Ruto

Cyprian Kimutai

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana had also shown interest

Newly announced running mate of the Azimio coalition presidential flag-bearer, Raila Odinga (not in picture), Martha Karua (2-R) gives her acceptance speech flanked her supporters in Nairobi on May 16, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Professor David Ndii has revealed that Martha Karua and Kivutha Kibwana had at some point indicated their interest in running alongside United Democratic Alliance Presidential candidate William Ruto.

Taking to his twitter handle on Tuesday, May 17, Ndii stated that the discussion took place when the two teamed up to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

"Not too long ago I was in a sitting with Martha and Kivutha in William Ruto’s Karen residence strategising defeating BBI. Both were eager contenders for his running mate," read the tweet in part.

Before the NARC Kenya party leader teamed up with Raila, Karua had been at the forefront in opposing the BBI bill and even challenged it in court.

On January 18, the Senior Counsel made headlines when she stormed out of the Supreme Court after it denied her three clients time to make their oral submissions in the BBI appeal case.

The renowned economist made this revelation just a day after the former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister in the late President Mwai Kibaki's administration was unveiled as Odinga's running mate.

A poster of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga with his deputy president designate Senior Counsel Martha Karua

During an interview with Citizen TV, Karua acknowledged that she objected the bill but should the Azimio outfit revive the process, she will act in accordance with the law and within her jurisdiction.

"On BBI, we objected the process, the court has settled the issues so anything done will be done under the law and I will be supportive to do things the way they should be done. It will be my duty to my principal, Kenyans, and the country," she said.

Cyprian Kimutai

