Karua hints at taking Supreme Court ruling to East African Court of Justice

Senior Counsel Martha Karua addresses an Azimio la Umoja gathering following the 2022 General Election at the KICC on August 13, 2022
Senior Counsel Martha Karua addresses an Azimio la Umoja gathering following the 2022 General Election at the KICC on August 13, 2022

Martha Karua who was former premier Raila odinga's running mate in the 2022 presidential election has revealed that she is considering taking her disagreement with the Supreme Court ruling that upheld the victory of President-elect William Ruto to the East African Court of Justice.

Karua maintained that the math do not add up as Azimio had overwhelming support, sweeping many electoral seats across the country.

She cited Nairobi as an example of where the coalition swept a majority of parliamentary as well as MCA seats with Raila Odinga getting the lion’s share of votes at the presidential contest.

“In Nairobi where the governor is theirs (Kenya Kwanza) majority of the MCAs are from Azimio and Azimio’s presidential candidate also got a majority of the votes. The math is not adding up. So I cannot believe that we were beaten fair and square. However, because the court gave a ruling, let the nation proceed as per the ruling. That is the rule of law and democracy,” Karua, told the press at her Kimunye home in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, September 10.

The NARC Kenya party leader clarified that at the East African Court of Justice, she will only be seeking further interpretation of the ruling delivered by the seven-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

She added that she is yet to come to terms with the outcome of the poll as a lot of things surrounding the elections do not add up.

“There is nowhere else for us to contest Ruto’s victory but there is a place we can head to in order to obtain an understanding if justice was served. It will not be about election matters but about justice, just like a did last time.

Because the court said we have hot air, hot air balloon can take me to East Africa …I am actually considering whether to travel on a hot air balloon to the East African Court just to discuss that judgment. This is not a plan for Azimio, now it’s me as a Kenyan because also I’m entitled, as an individual, so it’s something I’m considering.” Karua said.

She added that Azimio has accepted the ruling despite not being in agreement and she will wait until the full ruling is availed before she makes her next move.

“For now, because I have time, I will take a break…and also because the court said they will give details of the ruling after 21 days, I am waiting for the details," Karua said.

