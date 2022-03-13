Martha Karua 'relaxing at home' goes viral after giving Azimio a wide berth

Among the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, she was the only one missing as Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi as well as UDM party boss Cyrus Jirongo all in attendance.

Senior Counsel Karua took to Twitter to explain her absence following an inquiry on her whereabouts from veteran journalist and political analyst David Makali who noticed her conspicuous absence.

In what has turned out to be a significant statement from the Senior Counsel, Ms Karua simply stated: "Relaxing at home," when Mr Makali posed, "Where is Martha Karua?"

Karua's tweet has since gathered over 5,000 likes, over 1,000 retweets and over 1,000 comments.

Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) Secretary General Stephen Mutoro reacted with: "21-gun salute from me, iron lady! You don't compromise. You are unbwogable. You only bow to your God and strong conscience. Nothing excites Martha Karua - a special political species facing extinction in Kenya. She was referred to once as 'the only man in Kibaki administration'!"

Other reactions included:

There are those who considered the move as a miscalculation on the part of the former Justice Minister.

A gentleman who considers himself an agripreneur by the name Alex Oluoch added: "Our beloved Martha Karua is aging... She can't cope up with AZIMIO vigorous campaigns plus speed to transform this nation. I hate her decisions sometimes but she's still a good mum. Please let her relax, she needs rest."

The iron lady’s name was in the shortlist of proposed leaders from the Mt Kenya region to deputise Odinga in the race to State House.

Karua, is set to throw her hat in the ring for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in a bid to succeed incumbent and top 2017 competitor Anne Waiguru.

She is also a member of Mt Kenya Unity Forum founded by among others Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and TSP leader Mwangi Kiunjuri.

26 parties join Azimio La Umoja coalition

The Azimio la Umoja umbrella on Saturday took under its wings 26 affiliate parties who attended the National Delegates Convention (NDC) and signed a coalition agreement in what has been referred to as "a coalition of the willing".

Narc-Kenya party, which had been expected at the signing, was not represented - both the party leader and the secretary-general did not show up - therefore, the party did not join the coalition.