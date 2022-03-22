RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Martha Karua takes on NTV anchor Salim Swaleh

Karua expresses displeasure with NTV news anchor's questions
Karua expresses displeasure with NTV news anchor's questions

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua expressed displeasure with questions asked by NTV news anchor Salim Swaleh during an interview on Monday evening.

Recommended articles

Swaleh, had asked Karua to clarify whether she was in the race for the Kirinyaga Governor seat or was interested in becoming a presidential candidate or a running mate.

The former Justice Minister dismissed the question by putting the news anchor on the spot for repeating a question she had answered on many interviews, including a recent on with the same journalist.

NTV news anchor Salim Swaleh
NTV news anchor Salim Swaleh Pulse Live Kenya

Why do you ask me the same question I have answered many times, it makes me wonder. I have already declared my interest, you have heard me talk in Kirinyaga, why then do you ask me questions about running for president?” Karua posed back to the news anchor.

She clarified that her gubernatorial campaigns were on track but would only speak about being a running mate when picked by any of the leading presidential candidates.

Karua maintained that her Narc Kenya party was not a member of the Azimio la Umoja nor Kenya Kwanza alliance and refused to answer questions on whether she caused cracks in the One Kenya Alliance, leading to Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu's Gideon Moi to sign a pact with Azimio la Umoja.

I have told you I will not answer questions based on rumours. You must say who told you. Maybe you have crafted those rumours yourself and you want meant to legitimize them. We were four principals, therefore mention them so that I can address them,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has mounted pressure on Karuato join him in the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Kuria expressed confidence in the possibility of a joint ticket of Deputy President William Ruto and the Narc Kenya leader.

To my good friend and soul mate Hon Martha Karua. We can not make ourselves ideal humans from clay. We can only live with the ones God gave us, with all their imperfections and frailties. Pick a side and put on your Jersey.

Chama Cha Kazi party leader and founder Moses Kuria during a party meeting on March 12, 2022
Chama Cha Kazi party leader and founder Moses Kuria during a party meeting on March 12, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

I look forward to an imminent Ruto-Karua ticket to save this country from eternal dynastic domination and give hope to millions of children who went to school barefooted. If you decide otherwise you will still remain my sister, my senior and my friend,"

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

How illicit weapons trade in Somalia poses risk to Kenya

How illicit weapons trade in Somalia poses risk to Kenya

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Women politicians embrace tool to deal with online trolls this election

Women politicians embrace tool to deal with online trolls this election

Why DR Congo is joining East Africa Community

Why DR Congo is joining East Africa Community

Uhuru holds talks with Chinese Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Uhuru holds talks with Chinese Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Couple reconciles after dangerous fight inside speeding vehicle [Video]

Couple reconciles after dangerous fight inside speeding vehicle [Video]

West Pokot Deputy Governor back from USA, plans to oust his boss

West Pokot Deputy Governor back from USA, plans to oust his boss

Trending

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Wambui Wanjigi at the Safina Party NDC held at Bomas of Kenya

3 KDF heros awarded for rescuing US soldiers during Al Shabaab siege

Soldiers take up position as they take part in a simulated military exercise

Uhuru quietly reorganises Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law.

KCPE results set to be released next week - CS Magoha

Pupils from Nairobi primary school sit for their exams at the start the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in Nairobi on October 29, 2019. -(Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)