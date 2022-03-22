Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Swaleh, had asked Karua to clarify whether she was in the race for the Kirinyaga Governor seat or was interested in becoming a presidential candidate or a running mate.

The former Justice Minister dismissed the question by putting the news anchor on the spot for repeating a question she had answered on many interviews, including a recent on with the same journalist.

“Why do you ask me the same question I have answered many times, it makes me wonder. I have already declared my interest, you have heard me talk in Kirinyaga, why then do you ask me questions about running for president?” Karua posed back to the news anchor.

She clarified that her gubernatorial campaigns were on track but would only speak about being a running mate when picked by any of the leading presidential candidates.

Karua maintained that her Narc Kenya party was not a member of the Azimio la Umoja nor Kenya Kwanza alliance and refused to answer questions on whether she caused cracks in the One Kenya Alliance, leading to Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu's Gideon Moi to sign a pact with Azimio la Umoja.

“I have told you I will not answer questions based on rumours. You must say who told you. Maybe you have crafted those rumours yourself and you want meant to legitimize them. We were four principals, therefore mention them so that I can address them,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has mounted pressure on Karuato join him in the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Kuria expressed confidence in the possibility of a joint ticket of Deputy President William Ruto and the Narc Kenya leader.

“To my good friend and soul mate Hon Martha Karua. We can not make ourselves ideal humans from clay. We can only live with the ones God gave us, with all their imperfections and frailties. Pick a side and put on your Jersey.

