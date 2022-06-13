RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Karua's pledge to Raila Odinga if Azimio Coalition clinches victory

Authors:

Amos Robi

Karua made the promise in Uasin Gishu county which is regarded to be a Ruto turf

Martha Karua at Huruma in Eldoret
Martha Karua at Huruma in Eldoret

Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate Martha Karua has pledged to be a better deputy president if the Azimio Coalition is elected in the August 9 polls.

Recommended articles

Speaking at Huruma in Eldoret, Karua said her tenure will not see the rift as has been witnessed between President Uhuru Kenyatta and deputy president William Ruto noting that she will not be in a contest to outshine her boss.

“Everyone should understand his job. When you are a deputy, you remain so and should not try to outshine your master. We cannot have two chairpersons presiding over the same meeting, nor can we have two governors in the same county or two presidents leading a nation at a go,” Karua said.

The NARC Kenya party leader however pointed out that her submission to her boss will not mean she will not correct any shortcomings seen within the presidency.

“I do not mean you should not correct your boss, but do so wisely and with enough reason,” said Karua.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party deputy president-designate, SC Martha Karua on the campaign trail in May 2022
Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party deputy president-designate, SC Martha Karua on the campaign trail in May 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Karua caused excitement in the streets of Eldoret town when she abandoned her vehicle to campaign on foot.

Karua who was on her maiden tour of Uasin Gishu county that is also Deputy President William Ruto's home county and his perceived stronghold walked through the streets of Eldoret town, waving at residents and mingling freely with them as she hunted for votes.

In what signaled a break from tradition where politicians campaign atop their cars, the NARC Kenya party leader walked for a distance of more that three kilometers, urging voters to vote for Azimio on August 9.

Karua storms Ruto's backyard, abandons vehicle to campaign on foot
Karua storms Ruto's backyard, abandons vehicle to campaign on foot Pulse Live Kenya

Karua was accompanied by a host of Azimio bigwigs including nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Elgeyo Marakwet governor Alex Tolgos, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi and Kipkorir Menjo among others.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karua's pledge to Raila Odinga if Azimio Coalition clinches victory

Karua's pledge to Raila Odinga if Azimio Coalition clinches victory

St. Joseph Hospital Gilgil founder William Fryda assimilated to Agikuyu

St. Joseph Hospital Gilgil founder William Fryda assimilated to Agikuyu

Parliament offers Kenyans Sh100,000 reward in naming contest, How to apply

Parliament offers Kenyans Sh100,000 reward in naming contest, How to apply

Tour of multi-billion National Forensic Lab at DCI headquarters [Photos]

Tour of multi-billion National Forensic Lab at DCI headquarters [Photos]

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

IEBC gives Sakaja deadline to defend his degree

IEBC gives Sakaja deadline to defend his degree

Man pardoned by President Kenyatta on Madaraka Day kills mother

Man pardoned by President Kenyatta on Madaraka Day kills mother

Why Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo ended abruptly [Video]

Why Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo ended abruptly [Video]

Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party Spokesperson and Head of Media

Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party Spokesperson and Head of Media

Trending

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi MP's campaign vehicle crashes into crowd

Dr Mercy Mwangangi opens up on entanglement in a toxic relationship

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

55-yr-old Kenyan wrestles AK-47 from thug who stole his Sh200 bob

File image of an AK-47 rifle