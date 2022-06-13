Karua's pledge to Raila Odinga if Azimio Coalition clinches victory

Speaking at Huruma in Eldoret, Karua said her tenure will not see the rift as has been witnessed between President Uhuru Kenyatta and deputy president William Ruto noting that she will not be in a contest to outshine her boss.

“Everyone should understand his job. When you are a deputy, you remain so and should not try to outshine your master. We cannot have two chairpersons presiding over the same meeting, nor can we have two governors in the same county or two presidents leading a nation at a go,” Karua said.

The NARC Kenya party leader however pointed out that her submission to her boss will not mean she will not correct any shortcomings seen within the presidency.

“I do not mean you should not correct your boss, but do so wisely and with enough reason,” said Karua.

Pulse Live Kenya

Karua caused excitement in the streets of Eldoret town when she abandoned her vehicle to campaign on foot.

Karua who was on her maiden tour of Uasin Gishu county that is also Deputy President William Ruto's home county and his perceived stronghold walked through the streets of Eldoret town, waving at residents and mingling freely with them as she hunted for votes.

In what signaled a break from tradition where politicians campaign atop their cars, the NARC Kenya party leader walked for a distance of more that three kilometers, urging voters to vote for Azimio on August 9.

Pulse Live Kenya