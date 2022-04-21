Kirinyaga woman takes 97-year-old mother to court over commercial property

The woman, Mary Nguru, is seeking to have their mother, Sabena Wairimu, barred from accessing the building. Sabena accuses her daughter of harassing her tenants.

Through a sworn affidavit, Nguru says she is the owner of the property and has been settling water and electricity bills.

According to Nation, the case has been in the judicial corridors for close to six years and also involves Nguru’s six other siblings who are said to have incited tenants at the disputed property not to make payments.

Nguru’s mother, Sabena Wairimu, insists the property does not belong to her daughter and is in the process of succession from her late husband Cyprian Kinyanjui

“I wish to reiterate that the suit property does not belong to the plaintiff and falls within the estate of my deceased husband, which estate is subject to the process of succession," the 97-year-old stated.

Nguru on the other hand said she had incurred losses as the respondents had issued some tenants with eviction notices and vandalised amenities at the building. She appealed to the court to allow her application saying the actions by the respondents were unlawful.

“I stand to suffer irreparable loss and damages if the defendants are not hereby restricted," Nguru told the court.

On April 20, Nguru had a hard time controlling crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the tussle for the property.