24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor TV show

Maryanne Oketch one of the finalists in the popular American show Survivor has been declared the winner of the 42nd season of the show.
The Kenyan-born star becomes the first black woman to win on the TV show in 20 years
The show features a group of contestants deliberately marooned in an isolated location, where they must provide food, water, fire, and shelter for themselves.
The winner of the show is usually awarded a life-changing $1 million dollars (Sh116 million at May 26 exchange rates).
Ms Oketch was one of the most talked-about contestants. Her passion for the game was unrivalled.
“I am in such a good mindset right now. And not even when it comes to Survivor, just in general," she said.
The contestants compete in challenges for rewards and immunity from elimination,” she said in an interview with US media.
The contestants are progressively eliminated from the game as they are voted out by their fellow contestants until only one remains to be awarded the grand prize and named the "Sole Survivor".
Oketch who is born of a Kenyan mother but raised in Canada becomes the first Black woman to win a season of Survivor since Vecepia Towery in Season 4, over 20 years ago.
“Honestly, it’s so wild that it’s exactly almost 20 years since a Black woman won, and I’m the second one to do so. And I think the thing that makes it so powerful is because, as the casts get more diverse, you’re going to see more firsts,” she said.
The seminary student was born in Germany, but was then raised in Canada. She has lived in various cities, including Ontario, London, Toronto and Kingston.
Other than winning Sh116 million, Ms Oketch also met her current boyfriend who fit a description she gave of the men she finds attractive.
“He reached out before kind of, but nothing happened. And after I confessed my love for skinny white guys, he reached out again. He was more personable, so we got to chatting and then, you know, we basically started talking and we never stopped and he actually was here for the final party. So he got to experience that with me,” she said in an interview.
