Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

The collision left the rider injured and triggered an outpouring of anger and frustration from other boda boda riders, and eyewitnesses.

As the crowd grew increasingly angry, surrounding the matatu and demanding justice for the injured rider, the driver, driven by desperation, grabbed a nearby policewoman and used her as a human shield.

Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders Pulse Live Kenya

The driver held on to the officer for dear life as she struggled to keep him off angry Kenyans who were baying for his blood.

The matatu driver wailed as he expressed remorse over the accident but his pleas for mercy fell on deaf ears.

Other police officers arrived at the scene to control the crowd that had gathered and prevent the driver from being lynched.

Boda boda riders accused the police officers on that route of conspiring with matatu drivers and taking bribes.

