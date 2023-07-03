The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The driver held on to the officer for dear life as she struggled to keep him off angry Kenyans who were baying for his blood.

Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders
Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders

The chaos erupted at Bee Centre on Manyanja Road in Nairobi when the matatu driver, whose identity remains unknown, collided with a boda-boda rider.

The collision left the rider injured and triggered an outpouring of anger and frustration from other boda boda riders, and eyewitnesses.

As the crowd grew increasingly angry, surrounding the matatu and demanding justice for the injured rider, the driver, driven by desperation, grabbed a nearby policewoman and used her as a human shield.

Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders
Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders
The driver held on to the officer for dear life as she struggled to keep him off angry Kenyans who were baying for his blood.

The matatu driver wailed as he expressed remorse over the accident but his pleas for mercy fell on deaf ears.

Other police officers arrived at the scene to control the crowd that had gathered and prevent the driver from being lynched.

Boda boda riders accused the police officers on that route of conspiring with matatu drivers and taking bribes.

Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders
Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders
Denis Mwangi

