RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja kicks out matatus plying these routes from Nairobi CBD [List]

Denis Mwangi

The affected saccos will no longer be allowed to drop and pick up passengers within Nairobi CBD from December 1, 2022.

Matatu operators protest
Matatu operators protest

The Nairobi County Government has kicked out matatus plying various upcountry routes out of the Central Business District.

Recommended articles

According to a public notice issued by County Secretary Jarius Musumba, matatus operating along the affected routes will no longer be allowed to drop and pick up passengers within Nairobi CBD from December 1.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking in his office
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking in his office Pulse Live Kenya

The affected routes include;

  1. Nyanza
  2. Western
  3. North Rift
  4. South Rift
  5. Central Rift

The matatu saccos plying the listed routes have been granted permission to use the Green Park terminal for their operations.

The decision follows a meeting between the matatu owners and operators and county government officials on November 18, 2022.

Nairobi City County is in the process of reorganising public service vehicle operations of up county bound PSV saccos and PSV companies, part of which will involve relocating saccos to new areas of operation.

Following consultations held between Nairobi City County and Matatu Operators and owners on November 18, 2022, at Charter hall, it was resolved that effective December 1, 2022, all PSV saccos and PSV companies offering services between Nyanza, Western, North Rift, South Rift and Central Rift who are currently operating from Nairobi’s CBD will be relocated to the Green park terminus,” read the notice from the office of Governor Johnson Sakaja.

This is the 1st phase of removing matatus operation in the CBD following tests conducted at the new terminus earlier in the year.

Matatus at Green Park terminus
Matatus at Green Park terminus Pulse Live Kenya
Newly finished PSV Green Park terminus in Nairobi
Newly finished PSV Green Park terminus in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The Green Park Terminus was constructed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and can accommodate 300 to 350 vehicles at any one time.

The terminus can also process about 1,000 PSVs per hour and up to 20,000 PSVs per day, with automated systems.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

City Hall reveals number of bar owners arrested after warning on noise pollution

City Hall reveals number of bar owners arrested after warning on noise pollution

Sakaja kicks out matatus plying these routes from Nairobi CBD [List]

Sakaja kicks out matatus plying these routes from Nairobi CBD [List]

DP Gachagua under fire for splashing Sh900,000 cash on student parties

DP Gachagua under fire for splashing Sh900,000 cash on student parties

DCI officers raid Nairobi alcohol distillery as staff flee & leave machines running

DCI officers raid Nairobi alcohol distillery as staff flee & leave machines running

Interior CS Kindiki warns criminals in his impromptu CBD visit

Interior CS Kindiki warns criminals in his impromptu CBD visit

Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

Trending

Students sitting for an examination

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr. Alfred Mutua displaying his skills at the World Headquarters of Tae Kwondo (Kikkuwon) in South Korea

CS Alfred Mutua lights up social media with taekwondo skills in South Korea [Video]

Eastleigh cop Rashid Ahmed

Kenyans divided after DPP's move to charge Eastleigh cop

Guardian Angel bus full of passengers plunges into a river in Kisii

Guardian Angel bus ferrying passengers plunges into a river