Sakaja kicks out matatus plying these routes from Nairobi CBD [List]

The Nairobi County Government has kicked out matatus plying various upcountry routes out of the Central Business District.
The affected saccos will no longer be allowed to drop and pick up passengers within Nairobi CBD from December 1, 2022.
According to a public notice issued by County Secretary Jarius Musumba, matatus operating along the affected routes will no longer be allowed to drop and pick up passengers within Nairobi CBD from December 1.
The affected routes include;
- Nyanza
- Western
- North Rift
- South Rift
- Central Rift
The matatu saccos plying the listed routes have been granted permission to use the Green Park terminal for their operations.
The decision follows a meeting between the matatu owners and operators and county government officials on November 18, 2022.
“Nairobi City County is in the process of reorganising public service vehicle operations of up county bound PSV saccos and PSV companies, part of which will involve relocating saccos to new areas of operation.
“Following consultations held between Nairobi City County and Matatu Operators and owners on November 18, 2022, at Charter hall, it was resolved that effective December 1, 2022, all PSV saccos and PSV companies offering services between Nyanza, Western, North Rift, South Rift and Central Rift who are currently operating from Nairobi’s CBD will be relocated to the Green park terminus,” read the notice from the office of Governor Johnson Sakaja.
This is the 1st phase of removing matatus operation in the CBD following tests conducted at the new terminus earlier in the year.
The Green Park Terminus was constructed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and can accommodate 300 to 350 vehicles at any one time.
The terminus can also process about 1,000 PSVs per hour and up to 20,000 PSVs per day, with automated systems.
