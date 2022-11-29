Sakaja kicks out matatus plying these routes from Nairobi CBD [List]

According to a public notice issued by County Secretary Jarius Musumba, matatus operating along the affected routes will no longer be allowed to drop and pick up passengers within Nairobi CBD from December 1.

The affected routes include;

Nyanza Western North Rift South Rift Central Rift

The matatu saccos plying the listed routes have been granted permission to use the Green Park terminal for their operations.

The decision follows a meeting between the matatu owners and operators and county government officials on November 18, 2022.

“Nairobi City County is in the process of reorganising public service vehicle operations of up county bound PSV saccos and PSV companies, part of which will involve relocating saccos to new areas of operation.

“Following consultations held between Nairobi City County and Matatu Operators and owners on November 18, 2022, at Charter hall, it was resolved that effective December 1, 2022, all PSV saccos and PSV companies offering services between Nyanza, Western, North Rift, South Rift and Central Rift who are currently operating from Nairobi’s CBD will be relocated to the Green park terminus,” read the notice from the office of Governor Johnson Sakaja.

This is the 1st phase of removing matatus operation in the CBD following tests conducted at the new terminus earlier in the year.

The Green Park Terminus was constructed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and can accommodate 300 to 350 vehicles at any one time.