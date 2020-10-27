Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua is scheduled for a second day of questioning at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

MP Gachagua is being investigated for the embezzlement of Sh12.5 billion public funds.

The legislator stated that he would prefer the DCI formally bring up charges against him rather than the grilling exercise.

He further claimed that it is impossible for him to have handled the billions adding that he had reportedly never handled a billion shillings.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua

The Mathira representative further read mischief into the DCI's actions against him, claiming that it had to do with President Uhuru Kenyatta's meeting at Giagatika Trading Center which was poorly attended.

Rigathi stated that some MPs from the region accused him of sabotaging the meeting.

"I cannot be blamed for poor mobilisation in a meeting that I was not involved in planning. Any meeting in Mathira without the involvement of elected leaders will fail. Let them blame Wakahiu and the two MPs not me," he stated.