Former Mathira MP Matu Wamae is dead

Born in 1937 in Kianyingi in present-day Nyeri County to Patrick Wamae wa Kirocho and Anastacia Wambura, Mr Wamae served three consecutive terms from 1983 to 1988.

He was defeated by Ngibuini Kuguru, and again from 1992 to 2002 when Nderitu Gachagua was elected on a Narc- Kenya ticket.

He was also the chairman of the Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) for 15 years before being succeeded by Ignatius Kahiu.

The late Wamae lived through different eras in Kenyan history and even got to write a book, Bon To Serve’ a memoir tracing his heroic journey as a small boy born on the slopes of Mt Kenya to his service to the nation, both in the political field and other arenas for close to six decades.

Mr Wamae will be remembered for fighting for the rights of Kenyans and speaking against evils such as corruption.