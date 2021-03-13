The Mavoko Law Courts has been closed for at least 10 days, after a member of staff succumbed to covid-19 complications.

In a statement by Acting Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, seven members of staff tested positive for the virus following a mass testing exercise, and one of the seven succumbed to the virus.

“The Mavoko Sub-County Infectious Disease Team of the Sub-County Department of Health and Emergency Services undertook a mass testing exercise on 24 members of staff and three judicial officers at the Mavoko Law Courts on 9th & 10th March 2021. Seven members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 and have gone into quarantine pursuant to Ministry of Health protocols. We have unfortunately lost one of the seven,” read Mwilu’s statement.

The Mavoko Law Courts Head of Station held a Court User Committee meeting after the results return and recommended that court be temporarily closed for 10 days, to allow staffers to quarantine and break the chain of transmission of the covid-19 virus.

All urgent matters handled by Mavoko Law Courts have been referred to the Machakos Law Courts.

Mavoko Law Courts becomes the third to be closed down over Covid-19 after Thika Lands and Environment Court and the Milimani Law Court's Family Division, in one week.