Take heart ni siasa tu - MC Jessy consoles his supporters

MC Jessy - whose real name is Jasper Muthomi - took to his social media to congratulate Dr. Shadrack Mwiti Ithinji of Jubilee party who maintained a commanding lead in provisional results seen by this writer on Wednesday, August 10.

"To the People of South Imenti Constituency, I sincerely thank you so much for the time we have interacted during our campaign time," read his opening statement.

He went on to explain how honoured he was to have attempted to trod the murky world of politics, categorically stating how the process has been from start to finish.

"It has been a great journey. A journey of amazing political adventure. A journey of daring hearts. We will continue to engage as we look forward to next time. God willing," read his statement in part.

The independent candidate congratulated the winner, Dr Ithinji who has been described as an acute businessman. "I personally want to congratulate my worthy competitor Dr Shadrack as he prepares to be the new Mp for South Imenti."

The comedian-cum-media personality concluded his carefully worded and brief statement by encouraging his supporters to move on as he has for the betterment of the South Imenti community.

"To my supporters take heart ni siasa tu, let’s keep moving South Imenti as one great community. God bless you all," he concluded.

New South Imenti MP promises change and freedom

On his part, the soon to be sworn in MP, expressed his utmost gratitude to his campaign team, who he described as the perfectly blended winning team.

"I want to thank all my colleagues for standing, walking and investing your trust, believe and hope in me, you have played a major role in my campaigns, I don't know how I can thank the whole team, but now being the MP of South Imenti Constituency, will honor you in this journey," he stated.

Dr Ithinji further dedicated his victory to his supporters and promised them that he will do a better job than the incumbent MP Kathuri Murungi.