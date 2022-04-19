MC Jessy rejects Ruto's offer, vies as an independent candidate

In a post on his social media channel, MC Jessy said he would be vying as an independent candidate.

“Sent like an arrow from a mighty man’s hand. We keep going….. Bado Tuko kwa race. Let’s do this South Imenti, 9th August it is,” the comedian posted.

MC Jessy however maintained that he would still support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

“Thank you my Boss HE The Deputy President Dr William Ruto for your counsel, My support For you remains Intact!!!!” he added.

The former Churchill Raw host seems to have been convinced by voters to vie after shelving his ambitions just a week ago after a meeting between Meru leaders and DP Ruto.

The deputy president had announced that MC Jessy had dropped out of the race in favour of UDA aspirant Mwiti Kathaara.

In exchange, the comedian had been drafted to join the DP's national campaigns secretariat.

"MC Jessy (Jasper Muthomi) will join the presidential campaign team after postponing his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat," Ruto had announced.

The UDA party leader has been meeting aspirants from across the country to avoid a fallout between members over the party's primaries.

Ruto has also been striking deals between UDA aspirants and those from other members of the Kenya Kwanza alliance.