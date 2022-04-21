RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MC Jessy reveals how Ruto duped him out of UDA ticket

Denis Mwangi

"The lesson I have learnt is to never trust a politician," MC Jessy says.

DP Ruto and MC Jessy meeting in Karen, Nairobi
DP Ruto and MC Jessy meeting in Karen, Nairobi

Comedian turned politician Jasper Muthomi, alias MC Jessy, has revealed how he was tricked out of the United Democratic Alliance ticket for the Imenti South parliamentary seat.

Jessy told the media that he was only called for a meeting with other Meru county aspirants, including his rival Mwiti Kathaara.

He said that he did not agree to drop his political bid as announced by Deputy President Wiliam Ruto.

DP Ruto, Mwiti Kathaara and MC Jessy meeting in Karen, Nairobi
DP Ruto, Mwiti Kathaara and MC Jessy meeting in Karen, Nairobi

Jessy explained that during the meeting at Ruto’s Karen residence, the deputy president asked them to settle on one candidate to fly the UDA flag, but scheduled the discussions for a later date.

He later learned of Ruto’s announcement in the media like everyone else which perplexed him.

MC Jessy will join the presidential campaign team after postponing his parliamentary bid in favour of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat,” read the DP’s announcement.

"I went there knowing that I was the prominent aspirant, I had even told the people that were we going for nominations. Maybe the mistake I made was to accept dialogue.

"I did not stand there to admit that we had agreed to step down, when people visit Ruto's residence they take photos and the information about me stepping down was shared later on social media platforms. That was not what we agreed," MC Jessy insisted.

He has now decided to vie as an independent candidate after informing his voters about what transpired.

"The lesson I have learnt is to never trust a politician. And avoid confiding people about your political moves, you never know what they do with it," he added.

MC Jessy however maintained that he would still support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

Thank you my Boss HE The Deputy President Dr William Ruto for your counsel, My support For you remains Intact!!!!” he said in an Instagram post.

Denis Mwangi

