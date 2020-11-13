Police interrupted a funeral service for the late Kiamokama Ward MCA Ken Mainya in Kisii County on Thursday.

Kisii County Police Commander Jebel Munene and his officers ordered mourners to return the MCA's body to the morgue over alleged violation of Covid-19 safety protocols.

MCA Mainya succumbed to the Covid-19 disease on November 1, 2020 while in transit to Nairobi.

According to the police boss, funeral organizers did not put in place safety protocols to allow for social distancing at the Gusii Stadium where members of the public had been invited to view the body.

The funeral was postponed to take place on Friday in Nyaribari Masaba.