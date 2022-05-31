RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

McDonald Mariga attacked, arm broken while campaigning in Kibra [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Mariga is vying for the Kibra parliamentary seat on a UDA Party ticket

Former Harambee Stars player turned politician McDonald Mariga is nursing injuries after he was allegedly attacked by goons while campaigning in Kibra constituency.

A video seen by this writer captures Mariga in hospital being attended to following the unfortunate incident that involved his campaign team.

Credible reports indicate that the Kibra parliamentary hopeful suffered a broken arm from the encounter in Kibra.

“You see they have broken my hand but they will not intimidate me,” Mariga said in the video.

Mariga who is contesting for the Kibra seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket has blamed the alleged attack on his competitors, adding that he has already filed a police report.

“We have been doing peaceful campaigns here, but there are some politicians who are sending young people to injure me.

“If they think they will intimidate me by beating me and my supporters, they are wrong. We will campaign even harder and have set our eyes on the prize. This is not the Kibra we want,” Mariga affirmed.

This is the second time Mariga is eyeing the Kibra parliamentary seat.

The first time was in 2019 during the Kibra by-election, where he was floored by Bernard Imran Okoth of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Imran Okoth garnered 24,636 votes , while Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga came in second with 11,230 votes. Mariga conceded defeat assuring Imran his support whenever needed to make Kibra a better place.

“Hello boss, this is Mariga, I have called to congratulate you. It was a good race. We did not fight. I am ready for lunch, so that we work together. We remain friends and you can always count on my support,” Mariga told Okoth on telephone.

At third position was Eliud Owalo (ANC) with 5,275 votes followed by Khamisi Butichi (Ford Kenya) in fourth place with 260 votes.

Imran rose to the limelight when he declared his interest to run for the Kibra parliamentary seat after his brother Ken Okoth, who previously held the seat, died of cancer in July 2019.

He previously served as manager for the much-hailed Kibra CDF for seven years.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

