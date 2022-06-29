RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

'Mchele Gang' strikes again as woman steals Sh150,000 during Safari Rally

Cyprian Kimutai

The woman - who is yet to be identified by the police - is still at large

Police officers based in Naivasha are in hot pursuit of a woman suspected of stealing Sh150,000 from a man in his early 40s during the recently held World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Naivasha.

The incident is said to have taken place on June 25, just after the rally had concluded its day three of action.

On that specific night, thousands of rally fans thronged local pubs in a bid to make merry while the sun shone.

The man, unidentified by the police, is said to have visited a bar along the Moi South Lake Road with the said woman who he had met during the rally.

“They went to a local joint within South Lake Road, took a few rounds of beer, before moving to Naivasha town to continue with their merry-making,” police told reporters.

According to the police statement, once the beers kicked in, the two made their way to a lodging in an attempt to sojourn for the rest of the night. It is in that specific lodge that the man woke up from his 12 hour-long slumber with no recollection of what had transpired in his room.

According to the police, the man was tested and found to have been drugged by an unknown substance. Aside from the embarrassment, the victim also had to deal with the fact that the woman who is still at large walked away scot-free with his money.

“The woman is still at large but we are pursuing her. Apart from the phone contact the victim knows little about her,” investigators were quoted by Nation.

Cyprian Kimutai

