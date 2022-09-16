Ezekiel Mutua responds to Reuben Kigame's attack on Ruto

Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) boss Dr Ezekiel Mutua has differed with Christian apologist Reuben Kigame after the musician said President William Ruto’s administration was getting excessively diverted into religion.
Kigame said Ruto's administration was overdoing religion and that every person was equal and needed freedom from discrimination
Kigame said President Ruto needed to tone down on the matter of religion and embrace diversity and freedom of expression.
The Fish FM proprietor also observed that clergy, and specifically evangelicals, were overrepresented during his inauguration at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.
Responding to Kigame’s, sentiments Dr Mutua said the direction the President had taken was key in pulling the nation out of the immoral abyss it had fallen into adding that prayers were crucial in the efforts.
“Reuben Kigame is wrong. If he thinks the Ruto administration is overdoing religion, then the previous administration was overdoing the opposite. This country needs God. We had sunk so low and thrown morality to the dogs. We cannot have too much of God, provided we also work hard!” he responded.
Dr Mutua has been very vocal on the matter of ethics and morality and is known to call out those he sees to be shifting from societal norms.
Reuben Kigames cautions President Ruto on religion
On Thursday, the 2010 Head of State Commendation (HSC) honouree took to his verified Twitter handle in a commentary on President Ruto's involvement with religion.
"I know I will be bashed but I need to be truthful and accountable to the nation. I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion. While we acknowledge the hand of God in bringing us this far, the presidency must observe Article 27 of the constitution.
"During the inauguration, the evangelical wing of the church was overrepresented. this was unnecessary. I do not know what the transition committee intended to prove to Kenya and the watching world," Kigame said.
Kigame said that while the clergy was crucial in guiding the government spiritually, there was needed to also be prepared to point out its shortcomings.
The veteran musician urged the president to have a plan of lowering the cost of living and not be dependent on prayers.
"I am a committed Christian who believes in prayer and believe God has helped us this far and Will continue to trust Him for the future of Kenya, but I hope that issues such as lowering food prices will not be met with State House saying, 'let’s pray about it'.
"I strongly believe that the church should play A neutral, prophetic, balanced and truthful role in order to provide a true spiritual direction for the country. it should congratulate the king but also be prepared to tell the king that he is naked should he be,” Kigame said.
President Ruto is known for his generous contributions to various churches across the country, an attribute that has been a source of both criticism and praise in equal measure.
