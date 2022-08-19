Ezekiel Mutua reveals new plans for musicians at MCSK

Mutua revealed that MCSK which will be marking 40 years since its founding and will be unveiling a package of goodies for its members, a majority of who have been dissatisfied with royalties paid out by MCSK.

“In October next year we will be marking 40 years but we will not be just merely marking the milestone we are planning programs which will be geared towards the betterment of lives of our musicians.

"We are looking to establish a Sacco where musicians can borrow money to better their lives and a social security fund for their families,” he stated during an interview with SPM Buzz.

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

The MCSK boss said the entity was further going to focus on incorporating cultural that would make Kenyan music authentic and also have a long lifespan.

Commenting on the highlight of Diamond in the Azimio One Kenya rally in Kasarani during the campaigns, Mutua defended the coalition's move to have the Tanzanian singer grace the event saying the coming of Diamond was out of demand by the audiences.

Mutua said MCSK was aiming to have artists reach the level of the where other international artists had gotten

Ezekiel Mutua having a chat with Savara Mudigi Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking on the just concluded general elections, Mutua lauded Kenyans for conducting peaceful elections saying the elections were going to be used as an example by other African and globally.