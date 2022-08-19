RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ezekiel Mutua reveals new plans for musicians at MCSK

Amos Robi

Mutua said the commission was going to unveil goodies that would benefit musicians in the country

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has revealed plans the body has for musicians in Kenya.

Mutua revealed that MCSK which will be marking 40 years since its founding and will be unveiling a package of goodies for its members, a majority of who have been dissatisfied with royalties paid out by MCSK.

“In October next year we will be marking 40 years but we will not be just merely marking the milestone we are planning programs which will be geared towards the betterment of lives of our musicians.

"We are looking to establish a Sacco where musicians can borrow money to better their lives and a social security fund for their families,” he stated during an interview with SPM Buzz.

READ: Ezekiel Mutua proposes high licensing fees for foreign artists looking to perform in Kenya

The MCSK boss said the entity was further going to focus on incorporating cultural that would make Kenyan music authentic and also have a long lifespan.

Commenting on the highlight of Diamond in the Azimio One Kenya rally in Kasarani during the campaigns, Mutua defended the coalition's move to have the Tanzanian singer grace the event saying the coming of Diamond was out of demand by the audiences.

Mutua said MCSK was aiming to have artists reach the level of the where other international artists had gotten

READ: Stop creating memes from copyrighted content - KECOBO

Speaking on the just concluded general elections, Mutua lauded Kenyans for conducting peaceful elections saying the elections were going to be used as an example by other African and globally.

“We have embarrassed those were looking at Kenya to have skirmishes. An election is not a matter of life and death you just perform your civic duty and leave. We have come of age and our elections will be used by other countries in the continent and globally as an example of how to conduct elections,” he stated.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

