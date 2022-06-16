RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Meet 27-yr-old father who attends same school as his 6-yr-old son

The 27-year-old student of Sosiani Primary School in Eldoret is the talk of the village after enrolling in Grade Three.

Isaac Chol a 27-year-old student of Sosiani Primary School in Eldoret is the talk of the village after enrolling in Grade Three.

Chol is a South Sudanese refugee who travelled to Kenya from Uganda to satisfy his hunger for education.

On Tuesday, the father of three showed up dressed in full school uniform, with his six-year-old PP1 son in tow.

We were surprised when we saw him. We have never had such an old pupil in our school, but his conviction to get an education inspired us.

In the morning, he was only speaking his native Nuer language. In the evening, however, he opened up and started speaking Swahili and English.

“He is cooperating. His teacher informed us he copied all the work on the board in his exercise book without any difficulties,” Nicholas Kosgei, the Sosiani Primary School headteacher informed Nation.

Chol fled his home country of South Sudan and lived in Uganda before travelling to Kenya.

Speaking to the media, the 27-year-old student said he was pursuing an education in increase his chances of leading a better life.

I came to school despite my age because I want to make a difference in society and help others acquire education. We are always set for school by 7am, which is about two kilometers from home. In the evening, we walk home together,” he said.

When not in class, the father of three also takes care of his son who also attends the same school.

Chol’s education is partly sponsored by well wishers who bought his school uniform.

In South Sudan, we don’t have enough schools and I have been a herder all my life. We fled to Uganda with my wife and our children. We were living at the West Nile refugee camp until recently when we came to Kenya,” he said during the interview with Nation.

