RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Inspiring story of humble photographer behind Ruto's official portrait

Denis Mwangi

The South Sudanese photographer ditched his IT career to become one of the most sought-after photographers in Kenya and beyond

Emmanuel Jambo the photographer behind William Ruto's official portrait
Emmanuel Jambo the photographer behind William Ruto's official portrait

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has announced that the official portrait of President William Ruto is available at government offices across the country.

Recommended articles

President Ruto’s official portrait will be issued to members of the public at a cost of Sh300 each.

The portrait can be collected from the Department of Information at Uchumi House or from county and sub-county information officers in the devolved units.

Ruto calls for removal of fuel subsidy
Ruto calls for removal of fuel subsidy Google

While there is no law forcing Kenyans to display the president's portrait in their offices and businesses, it has become a tradition.

The tradition is strictly followed in government offices and is considered a sign of reverence.

The official portrait was taken by a South Sudanese photographer based in Kenya, Mr Emmanuel Jambo.

Emmanuel’s journey in photography took off in the US when he met a photographer who used to do work for Martin Luther King.

The photographer, whom Jambo described as a mentor and teacher, took him under his wing and inspired his art.

His return to Kenya came in the form of a job opportunity at a local magazine which he shot for, setting the foundation for his stellar career.

READ: Inspiring story of Kenya's first female police pilot

I have family in Kenya. I had initially just come to visit my elder sister, who is a photographer as well.

She worked with the United Nations and decided to settle here. I got inspired by her work as I was growing up. I then got a job after a few calls were made to a couple of magazines,” he said in a past interview.

President Ruto becomes the latest head of state to feature on Emmanuel's long list of VIP clients including former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former presidents of Zambia Rupiah Banda and Kenneth Kaunda, and South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

He is also one of the most sought-after photographers in the entertainment industry and has worked with superstars including boy band Sauti Sol.

The computer information systems graduate has lived in three other countries aside from Kenya, Sudan, Egypt and the US.

When I started photography, I didn’t plan on doing it professionally. I had a job, but I really loved photography. I would look at pictures and analyse them, and would even go to exhibitions and galleries,” he told Nation in a past interview.

In 2012, Emmanuel was named one of the most influential photographers in Africa by Forbes.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Inspiring story of humble photographer behind Ruto's official portrait

Inspiring story of humble photographer behind Ruto's official portrait

Sakaja appoints Olive Mugenda, Dr Mercy Mwangangi to special taskforce

Sakaja appoints Olive Mugenda, Dr Mercy Mwangangi to special taskforce

Ruto deletes statement after uproar from diplomats [Screenshots]

Ruto deletes statement after uproar from diplomats [Screenshots]

EPRA announces hike in fuel prices for September/October

EPRA announces hike in fuel prices for September/October

Deputy Governor dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

Deputy Governor dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

Orengo celebrates Ruto's appointments, criticises Uhuru

Orengo celebrates Ruto's appointments, criticises Uhuru

TV, social media orders not enough - Ruto told as new directive delays

TV, social media orders not enough - Ruto told as new directive delays

Ex-Nairobi MCA Ann Thumbi nominated to Nyeri County Assembly

Ex-Nairobi MCA Ann Thumbi nominated to Nyeri County Assembly

Kenyans notice 2 controversial figures who attended Ruto's luncheon at State House

Kenyans notice 2 controversial figures who attended Ruto's luncheon at State House

Trending

President-elect William Ruto reading a document presented by officials from the EU

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag ahead of inauguration

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro [Courtesy]

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

File image of Maina Kamanda

Ruto did not rig: Maina Kamanda speaks on Uhuru’s blunders that cost Raila presidency