5 members of Odinga family vying in the 2022 elections

Amos Robi

The Odinga family has a lineup of candidates vying in the upcoming elections

Raila and Oburu Odinga Photo credits/ Standard
Azimio la Umoja movement leader Raila Odinga will be leading the Odinga family name in the presidency while the rest of the family members are distributed across the other posts.

Dr Oburu Odinga has shown interest in the Siaya senatorial seat which the incumbent James Orengo will be relinquishing to run for the county's gubernatorial seat.

Ruth Odinga who has previously served as first Kisumu deputy governor is said to be seeking the Kisumu women representative seat a move that is causing jitters among her competitors.

Oburu Odinga’s son Elijah Oburu will be eyeing the Kisumu Central parliamentary post while Isaac Omondi Odinga, Raila’s half-brother is seeking the Milimani Market county assembly seats.

Jaoko Oburu had declared his interest in the Lang’ata parliamentary seat but dropped his bid after saying he made extensive consultations on the decision to run.

The Odinga name has, however, not given the family candidates an easy time with some of the family members being criticized for holding the Odinga name.

Oburu Odinga’s candidature has always been met by criticism from competitors who complain of him being Odinga’s brother.

Babu Owino and Jaoko Oburu Odinga
Babu Owino and Jaoko Oburu Odinga Babu Owino and Jaoko Oburu Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Oburu arguing that he too is a Kenyan citizen and has rights as any other Kenyan and a resident of Siaya.

“I am also a citizen of this country, I have equal rights as a resident of Siaya County; every time I show interest in any political seat, I am shut (down) because I am Raila's brother. My brother is seeking to be the president of Kenya, that is his, but I am also here as a resident of Siaya seeking an elective seat like any other person, not because I am Raila's brother,” Odinga stated.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader has pointed out that Oburu’s and Orengo’s time in office is clear enough for them to be elected.

"It is embarrassing for Dr Oburu to beg you to elect him, he has the experience, having served as a member of Parliament for over 20 years and currently he is in the EALA (East African Legislative Assembly)," he stated.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

