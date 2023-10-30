Kawira Mwangaza's step-daughter pleas for financial aid to clear Sh150K fee balance

Her appeal has gained attention on social media, specifically on TikTok, as she seeks support to complete her degree in Education Arts.

The outstanding amount totals Sh150,000, and Riziki is eager to sit for her final year exams.

Riziki Murega's desperate plea for support

In an X (Twitter) video posted by Omwamba on October 29, Riziki expressed her deep concern and urgency in securing the funds required to complete her degree.

She is the firstborn in a family of three and has been raised by her mother following the separation of her parents, Sabina Karimi and Robert Murega.

"Following my parents' separation, I've been raised by my mum. Am the firstborn of three children. Am 23 years old and studying at Murang'a University of Science and Technology. Am doing a Bachelor of Education Arts with a combination of Kiswahili and CRE.

"Am here to request you to help me raise my university fees so I can be able to get through my education and fully complete it," she said.

She explained that financial constraints at home, coupled with the increasing cost of university fees, have made it nearly impossible for her to continue her studies and sit for her final exams.

"The reason I'm requesting your help is because following the financial constraints at home I've not been able to pay school fees and also due to the increase in university school fees things have not been easy and I'm really in need of the fees to do my exams," she said.

Despite being a government-sponsored student, the accumulated fees for at least three semesters have created a significant financial burden.

Riziki Murega's strained relationship with father, Robert Murega

During an interview with Kenyans on October 29, Riziki revealed that she does not enjoy a harmonious relationship with her father, Robert Murega, who is the husband of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

She mentioned that her attempts to communicate with her father have been met with negative responses, and she has not spoken to him in over eight years.

This strained relationship has added to her financial burden as she is unable to turn to him for support.

Despite her mother's best efforts, Riziki's family struggles to make ends meet, and her mother's income is primarily allocated to essential needs like providing for the family's basic requirements and paying school fees for Riziki's younger siblings.

With limited financial resources and a growing tuition fee debt, Riziki's dreams of completing her degree and securing a better future hang in the balance.

Riziki Murega's accumulated tuition fees

The rising cost of education in Kenya, coupled with the financial challenges faced by her family, has made it increasingly difficult for her to continue her studies without external assistance.

Riziki's plight highlights the broader issue of rising education costs in Kenya. The government's proposal to increase school fees in government institutions, as part of the 2023/2024 fee structure, may potentially double the financial burden on parents and students.

