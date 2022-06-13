RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Earlier in May, the TV station's employees were given a letter to present to their landlords in order to prevent eviction over rent arrears because salaries had been delayed

Kenyan journalists covering an event
Kenyan journalists covering an event

Metropol TV, a niche media house that focuses on business news has announced that it will be laying off journalists in the coming days.

Recommended articles

According to Metropol Corporation CEO Gideon Kipyakwai, the media house has been struggling to stay afloat.

In line with the company policies, all employees in the affected areas shall be given one-month notice or payment of one - month's salary in lieu of notice.

A severance pay at the rate of 15 days' pay for each completed year of service will be paid. This will be in addition to all pending salaries for the periods worked up to and including the date of termination, including all unutilized leave days earned,” read part of the notice.

Metropol TV
Metropol TV Pulse Live Kenya

The TV station will remain with a lean team that is expected to reduce the cost of running its operations.

The Human Capital department will contact all affected employees and will provide all the necessary support. All your line managers are properly briefed and will ensure a smooth transition in this period. The retained staff will continue to operate Metropol TV under a low-cost revised strategy,” the notice also read.

However, some of the operations have been scaled down until the business rebounds.

The CEO statement indicates that some of the employees are owed salaries due to delays occasioned by slow business. Some of the journalists are yet to be paid from March 2022.

On May 18, employees were given a letter to present to their landlords in order to prevent eviction over rent arrears.

We wish to confirm to you that the above-mentioned person is an employee of Comprehensive Business Media Limited. Please note that due to the negative impact the pandemic has had on the economy and business of Metropol, employee salaries have been delayed since March 2022 and this is likely to continue until circumstances improve. Any assistance accorded to him will be highly appreciated,” reads the letter in part.

Metropol TV was launched as Kenya's the first Kenyan 24-hour business news channel with a programming mix spanning news, features, talk shows and incisive analysis of business trends and investment opportunities across the country and East Africa.

Former news anchor Terryanne Chebet served as its first General Manager until she resigned in 2020.

Metropol TV owner Sam Omukoko
Metropol TV owner Sam Omukoko Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani

Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani

Wavinya Ndeti shares graduation photos amid speculations she did not graduate

Wavinya Ndeti shares graduation photos amid speculations she did not graduate

Uhuru comes to the rescue of ex-Vioja Mahakamani actor

Uhuru comes to the rescue of ex-Vioja Mahakamani actor

Six months since collapse of Siaya mine, one miner still trapped

Six months since collapse of Siaya mine, one miner still trapped

Matiang'i swings into action after Rongai robbery

Matiang'i swings into action after Rongai robbery

CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

Igathe shares graduation photos, proof he went to University of Nairobi

Igathe shares graduation photos, proof he went to University of Nairobi

Uhuru pressures DCI to deal with sim swap fraudsters

Uhuru pressures DCI to deal with sim swap fraudsters

Kalonzo - Waita rivalry threatens Azimio days to polls

Kalonzo - Waita rivalry threatens Azimio days to polls

Trending

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah

Why Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo ended abruptly [Video]

DP Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo

Dr Mercy Mwangangi opens up on entanglement in a toxic relationship

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi