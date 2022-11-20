Miguna declares stand in first major clash with Ruto’s government

Miguna faulted the Ruto administration for the move, noting that there was no public participation or consultation.

He dismissed it as a “reckless” move and questioned what he termed as the rush to lift the ban on GMO in the country amid concerns that adequate supplies of non-GMO maize and food stuffs exist and should be considered.

"I say a firm no to the mad rush to import GMO Maize and other foods to Kenya," Miguna wrote on Twitter.

"I believe that it’s irresponsible and amounts to recklessness on the part of the Kenya Kwanza government," he added.

He joins a list of several notable figures who have opposed the move that was announced by Trade and Industrialisation CS Moses Kuria.

Pulse Live Kenya

Others who have opposed the lift on the ban are leader of minority in parliament, Opiyo Wandayi who noted that "There is no consensus on the safety of GMO foods to humans and their impact on the environment".

Moses Kuria remarks on adding GMO to list of things that can kill Kenyans

The CS attracted backlash after he recently remarked that Genetically Modified Organisms foods can actually lead to death but would be imported into the country anyway and the public is at liberty to add it to the list of causes of death in Kenya since Kenya is a hotbed of death anyway.

"We have so many things that can kill us in the country. Being in this country, you are a candidate for death.

"And because so many things compete for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list. That is why we have deliberately allowed GMO until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food," Kuria remarked.