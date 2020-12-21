Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna took many by surprise after he announced his candidature for the forth coming Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Miguna said that the constitution grants him the right to vie for political office from exile and he had received legal advice from constitutional lawyer Waikwa Wanyoike over the matter.

He went ahead to declare his candidature for the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election calling on volunteers who are ready to work with him to join his team.

“To CJ David K. Maraga, CJ Willy Mutunga, Law Society of Kenya

Waikwa Wanyoike and other constitutional lawyers: Given Despot Uhuru Kenyatta's refusal to allow me entry to Kenya in violation of many court orders, doesn't the Constitution grant me the RIGHT to vie for public office from exile?

POST-SCRIPT

Having received competent legal advice from Waikwa Wanyoike on Dec. 19, 2020, I, Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan citizen by birth and registered voter in Nairobi, hereby declare my candidature for the position of Governor of Nairobi in the upcoming by-election. Volunteers are welcomed,” said Miguna Miguna.

In 2017, the exiled lawyer vied for the Nairobi Governor position where he came in fourth, after Mike Sonko, Evans Kidero and Peter Kenneth. Sonko won the election.

Miguna’s announcement comes shortly after Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was impeached by the Senate and the position left vacant because he had not appointed a Deputy Governor.

Nairobi is expected to hold a by-election within sixty days as the Nairobi County speaker is expected to take over during that period.