Miguna Miguna gives update on his health after accident that left him with injuries

Charles Ouma

Thanks to everyone who has wished me a quick recovery. I’m unable to identify everyone by name. For those asking what happened: I had an accident - Miguna Miguna

Miguna Miguna gives update on his health after accident that left him with injuries
Miguna Miguna gives update on his health after accident that left him with injuries

Miguna Fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna has provided an update after an accident that left him with his left leg injured.

The fiery lawyer revealed that he was left with a fractured left foot, adding that he is recuperating at home after being attended to by orthopaedic surgeon.

"Recovering from a fractured left foot. Thanks to all my orthopaedic surgeon, friends and compatriots," he said.

A section of netizens sought to know what happened, with Miguna explaining that he fractured his tibia three times.

"Thanks to everyone who has wished me a quick recovery. I’m unable to identify everyone by name. For those asking what happened: I had an accident and fractured my tibia three times," said Miguna.

He also brough his followers up to speed with medical procedures that he would need before flying in the near future.

Miguna Miguna gives update on his health after accident that left him with injuries
Pulse Live Kenya

"The no-weight cast is to help with the healing; however, since one cannot fly in a cast (due to fluctuating cabin pressure), I’ll need the boot.

“I had the boot before the cast. And I’ll need the boot to fly later. You can’t fly on a cast.” Miguna added.

The update saw his followers flood the comments section with wishes for a quick recovery as shared below.

Even when recovering from the injury, his lethal tackles on social media flowed freely for those who engaged him on the injury and medical procedures.

“Still in the 21st century in Kenya mtu anawekewa plaster kwa mguu.” One user enquired to which Miguna responded:

“It’s a cast. And yes, they use casts everywhere in the world. I know you don’t know because you haven’t been past Loitoktok!”

Mugambi Gunners: Pole sana General, may God give you strength & the healing you deserve.

Miguna Miguna
Miguna Miguna Pulse Live Kenya

Billy Richards Koech: Get well soon General.

Wanyangwa Hesborn: Get well soon MM we need you in Nairobi county 2027 for the governorship

Kahama Michael: Pole sana Wakili. I'll keep on praying for you to get a quick recovery. Happy Sabbath.

