I am tired of Sakaja’s lies - furious Miguna blasts Sakaja

This is after the senator admitted that he did not complete his studies at the University of Nairobi, citing lack of school fees.

Sakaja's claim comes after previous public declarations that during his time at UoN he had already shared that he bought his first car (a Mercedes Benz) and got himself an apartment at Yaya Center.

“I actually studied actuarial science for four years. There is a document they keep spreading of students who are to be discontinued and it shows you the reason was about fees.

“There are a few units that I did not complete but the graduation ceremony is not the one that confers the knowledge and by the time I was able to go back to class, I was too embarrassed. I will still go back and complete the three to four units,” Sakaja stated in an interview with Spice FM.

He added: “I studied Actuarial Science at the University of Nairobi for four years. The ceremony of graduation is not what confers the knowledge to you. And by the time I was able to go back, I was too embarrassed to go back to class, and that is something I will complete, I finish it, two to three or four units,” Sakaja explained.

A keen Miguna unpacked the statement, labelling the Nairobi Senator a liar and questioned why Sakaja was now whining about poverty when he had already shared with the public how he made his fortunes at an early age.

He also pointed out that the politician has been caught on camera purporting to be a graduate of the University of Nairobi, only to confess that he did not graduate.

“I'm sick and tired of Sakaja Johnson’s LIES. He had publicly stated how he became a millionaire businessman with a Mercedes-Benz vehicle while at the University of Nairobi many years ago.

"How he grew up in Atwoli's household. He said he had a degree in Acturial Science. Why is he now wailing about poverty?” Miguna wrote.

Sakaja who is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race became the talk of town after multiple petitions were filed questioning the authenticity of his university degree.

In the wake of the petitions, the Commission for University Education issued a letter revoking his Team University degree before withdrawing the letter after Sakaja mounted a spirited defense with the matter landing in court.

Sakaja’s victory was however short-lived as the commission on June 29 revoked recognition of his academic qualifications again.

According to CUE CEO Professor Mwenda Ntarangwi, their investigations revealed that Uganda's National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has not authorised the said university to offer the Bachelor of Science in Management (External) which Sakaja claims he studied at Team.