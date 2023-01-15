Miguna Miguna reacts to Ruto's apology in Kisumu

The Head of State delivered a heartfelt apology to Miguna, noting that what the lawyer was subjected to was unfair.

Through statements released by Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi and the lawyer, President Ruto offered the apology at the Kisumu State Lodge.

“I am sorry for what the government did to you, it was unfair and on behalf of the government I apologize to you,” the President told Miguna according to the duo.

Pulse Live Kenya

Shortly after receiving the apology, the fiery lawyer took to social media to confirm that he accepted the apology.

“President William Ruto apologized to me on his behalf and on behalf of the government.

“The apology was because of the brutality that was inflicted upon me by the previous administration. I have accepted the apology,” Miguna wrote.

The fiery lawyer was dramatically deported on Feb 06, 2018 shortly after he presided over the mock swearing in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as The People’s President on January 30, 2018.

Ruto's stand on Muguna's deportation

Ruto explained that he did not agree with Miguna’s deportation and promised to facilitate his return into the country.

"We will bring Miguna back in the country within the shortest time possible because he is a Kenyan and he has not committed any crime.

“Even if he has, we have laws in place that he would be tried against,” Ruto told the press March 4, 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya