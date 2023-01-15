ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Miguna Miguna reacts to Ruto's apology in Kisumu

Charles Ouma

According to Miguna, President William Ruto apologized in person on behalf of the government and on his behalf

Miguna Miguna with President William Ruto at the Kisumu State Lodge on January 14, 2023
Miguna Miguna with President William Ruto at the Kisumu State Lodge on January 14, 2023

Outspoken lawyer, Miguna Miguna who was deported to Canada during retired president Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term has broken his silence after President William Ruto who was the Deputy President at the time of his deportation apologized to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Head of State delivered a heartfelt apology to Miguna, noting that what the lawyer was subjected to was unfair.

Through statements released by Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi and the lawyer, President Ruto offered the apology at the Kisumu State Lodge.

“I am sorry for what the government did to you, it was unfair and on behalf of the government I apologize to you,” the President told Miguna according to the duo.

Miguna Miguna with President William Ruto at the Kisumu State Lodge on January 14, 2023
Miguna Miguna with President William Ruto at the Kisumu State Lodge on January 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Shortly after receiving the apology, the fiery lawyer took to social media to confirm that he accepted the apology.

“President William Ruto apologized to me on his behalf and on behalf of the government.

“The apology was because of the brutality that was inflicted upon me by the previous administration. I have accepted the apology,” Miguna wrote.

The fiery lawyer was dramatically deported on Feb 06, 2018 shortly after he presided over the mock swearing in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as The People’s President on January 30, 2018.

Ruto's stand on Muguna's deportation

Ruto explained that he did not agree with Miguna’s deportation and promised to facilitate his return into the country.

"We will bring Miguna back in the country within the shortest time possible because he is a Kenyan and he has not committed any crime.

“Even if he has, we have laws in place that he would be tried against,” Ruto told the press March 4, 2022.

Miguna Miguna with President William Ruto at the Kisumu State Lodge on January 14, 2023
Miguna Miguna with President William Ruto at the Kisumu State Lodge on January 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The president kept his promise and on October 20, 2022 barely a month after taking over, Miguna jetted back into the country.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Miguna Miguna reacts to Ruto's apology in Kisumu

Miguna Miguna reacts to Ruto's apology in Kisumu

Dedan Kimathi’s widow detained in hospital, appeals for help after failing to reach Ruto

Dedan Kimathi’s widow detained in hospital, appeals for help after failing to reach Ruto

Ruto pledges to work with all leaders in his Nyanza visit

Ruto pledges to work with all leaders in his Nyanza visit

4 Gifts presented to Ruto and Gachagua during Homa Bay visit

4 Gifts presented to Ruto and Gachagua during Homa Bay visit

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

DCI unmasks 4 wanted terrorists behind attacks in the country

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

Ruto asked to build monument celebrating Kasavuli's legacy

Ruto asked to build monument celebrating Kasavuli's legacy

TSC transfers 14,000 teachers ahead of school reopening

TSC transfers 14,000 teachers ahead of school reopening

Mother speaks after daughter's mysterious death in church fire

Mother speaks after daughter's mysterious death in church fire

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

The scene of the crash involving the Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying passengers from Mbale in Uganda

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Edwin Chiloba murder suspects in court

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at the coastal city of Mombasa over the weekend, where he visited The Moorings, Kenya's first floating restaurant.

Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]