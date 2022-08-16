I've packed my bags and I'm ready - Miguna hints at a comeback

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Wafula Chebukati announced the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate as the winner of the 2022 presidential election on Monday, August 15.

Chebukati revealed that Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6, 942,930 (48.85%) votes.

Responding to the victory, Dr Miguna who is currently exiled in Canada, announced his intentions to come back to Kenya but only after the President elect is sworn in.

"To all patriots: Relax. Thanks for the solidarity. Yes, I've packed my bags and I'm ready. But before I can take my flight back home, William Samoei Ruto must first be sworn in as President, the red alerts lifted and my Kenyan passport renewed. See you soon. Cheers," he said.

Miguna Miguna's message to Raila Odinga

The advocate in a subsequent tweet, reached out to Azimio One Kenya Alliance Raila Odinga, asking him to concede the elections.

"To conman Raila Odinga: Exit the stage gracefully right now. Place a telephone call to William Ruto and concede. You claimed that your #HandChieth was because you love peace. Do not allow the blood of innocent Luos to be shed because of your ego and pettiness. Surrender," he said.

Miguna, who officiated the symbolic inauguration of then opposition leader Odinga as the people’s president in January 2018, was subsequently charged with treason and deported to Canada on February 6, 2018.