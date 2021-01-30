Canada-based Lawyer, Miguna Miguna has said that he sees nothing wrong with Kenyan politicians using the Hustlers versus Dynasties narrative to drive their political agendas.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the exiled lawyer said that it falls under protected speech in the Freedom of Expression.

He went on to state that there was nothing wrong with inciting poor Kenyans against leaders who steal from them and plan to continue stealing in the name of the Building Bridges Initiative.

“There is nothing wrong with the NARRATIVE of "Hustlers versus Dynasties." It is called PROTECTED SPEECH - Freedom of Expression. Significantly, there is nothing wrong with INCITING POOR Kenyans against LOOTERS who intend to continue PLUNDERING Kenya through the #BBINonsense!” said Miguna.

His words come amidst calls by a section of leaders to put to an end the hustler vs dynasty narrative, which is widely seen as inciting the have nots against the haves in society.

The Hustler Nation is led by Deputy President William Ruto and allied leaders’ while leaders whose parents served as leaders in Government are branded Dynasties.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have been rubbishing the narrative calling it contentious.