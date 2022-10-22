Miguna Miguna’s appeal to Kenyans after making his phone number public

The lawyer noted that the volume of calls that have come through since he made the number public to a point where his phone battery could not accommodate the unending calls that keep coming thick and first.

"It has been two days of exhilaration. I thank millions of Kenyans who have sent and are still sending short text messages and calling my new @SafaricomPLC number until the phone battery can't cope. All your messages will be responded to no matter how long it will take me. Viva!" He said.

Earlier on, he expressed concerns with Kenyans adding him to Whatsapp groups requesting he is not added to whatsapp groups without his consent.

"Please do not add me to WhatsApp groups without permission. I thank everyone sincerely for the overwhelming support. There is nothing sweeter than home!"

Miguna Miguna being received at the JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

Miguna jetted back into the country on Thursday morning and proceeded to Uhuru grounds for the Mashujaa day celebrations.

A day later, he shared his contacts with Kenyans, noting that he will be respond to the communications.

"The return to my MOTHERLAND yesterday was HISTORIC. I had a FANTASTIC first day and night. THANK YOU to all Kenyans who embraced and welcomed me back home. My new number is 075-707-7930. Apologies in advance if I don't respond to, or answer everyone's call/text. Viva!" He tweeted.