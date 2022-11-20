RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mike Sonko celebrates beautiful adopted daughter on graduation ceremony [Photos]

Amos Robi

Nyamu is one of Sonko’s adopted children who he has embraced as part of his family.

Janet Nyamu with mother Primrose Mbuvi
Former Nairobi governor, Mike Sonko, is celebrating her daughter Janet Nyamu’s achievement after she graduated from University.

Sonko who rarely about Nyamu gave a brief history of how he adopted her revealing she has been part of his family from the age of five.

“This young girl Janet Kaingi joined our family at the age of 5 after being orphaned from Nzeluni Village in Mwingi, Kitui County. She has lived with us as our adopted daughter since then, we have taken her through school and today my family wishes to celebrate her with a special message as she graduates,” the former governor wrote.

Sonko expressed pride in his daughter’s achievement assuring her she will always be part of his family.

Sonko celebrates grown daughter as she graduates
“We would never be more proud as your parents. Keep making us proud even as you step out into the real world, and always remember you have a family in ours. Congratulations daughter!” Sonko wrote.

Responding to her father’s comments Nyamu appreciated her father’s efforts to see her through school, promising to continue being a source of pride for the family.

“If there was a word in the English dictionary whose meaning conveyed more gratitude and respect than the word Thank You, I would be saying that word to you a million times over and over. I promise always to make you proud

Sonko celebrates grown daughter as she graduates
“Thank you dad for all your sacrifices and labours, may God continue to bless and open doors for you in Jesus name,” Nyamu wrote.

Philanthropy and love for children by governor Sonko is great, besides Janet Nyamu, Sonko has two other adopted sons who he has embraced in his family.

