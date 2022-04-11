RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sonko now vying for Mombasa Governor seat in August General Election

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Sonko recently joined Wiper as a life member following a meet up with Kalonzo and other officials.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has joined the race to succeed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Recommended articles

A highly placed source at Wiper Party confirmed to this writer that indeed Sonko’s name was on the list of aspirants who want to vie for the Mombasa seat.

Everything is in the open, you can even check the names on the party website,” the source responded to queries about the former governor’s candidature.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Mike Sonko and Juliani and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

According to the list of aspirants provided by the party, Sonko’s name was listed alongside that of Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo.

Insiders however speculate that a consensus may be in the offing between the two candidates.

However, a April 7 Twitter post by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka suggested that Mbogo may be his preferred candidate.

The current Kisauni MP Hon Ali Mbogo holds aloft our Wiper Party flag with pride and humility.

"His #JembeLaKazi motto is a testament to our spirit of Undugu. We have no doubt he is the right candidate for the Mombasa Gubernatorial seat and we are behind him,” Kalonzo said.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko Joins Wiper

The former Nairobi Governor joined the Wiper Party just before the March 25, deadline for party hopping.

Sonko joined the party as a life member following a meet up with Kalonzo and other officials.

On March 10, 2022, the flamboyant politician announced his exit from the ruling Jubilee party, citing abandonment during his impeachment as one of the reasons for his displeasure.

He, however, extended appreciation to the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party for sponsoring him while he served as Governor and wished them well in the upcoming polls.

Sonko has been keeping a low profile following his impeachment.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

John Paul Mwirigi says he is ready to return car gifted by president Uhuru

John Paul Mwirigi says he is ready to return car gifted by president Uhuru

Sonko now vying for Mombasa Governor seat in August General Election

Sonko now vying for Mombasa Governor seat in August General Election

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

Govt to splash Sh258 million on State House, State Lodges & DP's residence

Govt to splash Sh258 million on State House, State Lodges & DP's residence

Ruto promises to overturn Uhuru's legacy budget

Ruto promises to overturn Uhuru's legacy budget

OPINION: Why you need to vote on August 9

OPINION: Why you need to vote on August 9

John Paul Mwirigi says Uhuru's car gift didn't buy his loyalty

John Paul Mwirigi says Uhuru's car gift didn't buy his loyalty

Pick me - Mutua tells Raila on 2022 presidential ticket

Pick me - Mutua tells Raila on 2022 presidential ticket

Banning words not enough, take action on those inciting hate and violence [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Banning words not enough, take action on those inciting hate and violence [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group)

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a meeting held on April 7, 2022