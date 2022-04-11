Sonko now vying for Mombasa Governor seat in August General Election

A highly placed source at Wiper Party confirmed to this writer that indeed Sonko’s name was on the list of aspirants who want to vie for the Mombasa seat.

“Everything is in the open, you can even check the names on the party website,” the source responded to queries about the former governor’s candidature.

Mike Sonko and Juliani and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

According to the list of aspirants provided by the party, Sonko’s name was listed alongside that of Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo.

Insiders however speculate that a consensus may be in the offing between the two candidates.

However, a April 7 Twitter post by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka suggested that Mbogo may be his preferred candidate.

“The current Kisauni MP Hon Ali Mbogo holds aloft our Wiper Party flag with pride and humility.

"His #JembeLaKazi motto is a testament to our spirit of Undugu. We have no doubt he is the right candidate for the Mombasa Gubernatorial seat and we are behind him,” Kalonzo said.

Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko Joins Wiper

The former Nairobi Governor joined the Wiper Party just before the March 25, deadline for party hopping.

Sonko joined the party as a life member following a meet up with Kalonzo and other officials.

On March 10, 2022, the flamboyant politician announced his exit from the ruling Jubilee party, citing abandonment during his impeachment as one of the reasons for his displeasure.

He, however, extended appreciation to the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party for sponsoring him while he served as Governor and wished them well in the upcoming polls.