Sonko offers reward for police who eliminate gang that tortured 3-year-old in Kisii

Amos Robi

The young boy's eyes were gouged out leaving him in extreme pain

Mike Mbuvi Sonko
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered a Sh400,000 reward to police officers who will eliminate gang members who kidnapped, tortured and gouged out a three-year-old boy's eyes in Kisii county.

The former county chief has also offered Sh200,000 to any member of the public who will present information that will lead to the capture of gang members.

Junior Sagini the three-year-old from Ikuruma village was found dumped after torture by the gang that ended up gauging out his eyes.

According to doctors, the young Sagini will have to live in the dark for the rest of his life.

“Doctors have said young Junior Sagini, the victim of the attack, will remain blind for the rest of his life. I have really been saddened by this sad incident and hereby offer Sh400,000 to any police officer/officers who will shoot dead the members of this notorious gang.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kwani hiyo bunduki ni kalamu uandike nayo? - IG Koome

“I also offer a further Sh200,000 to anybody who will give information that will lead the police to eliminate this gang of cowards,” Sonko said.

Sonko further pledged to defend the officers from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) should the body go after them.

“Should IPOA raise any concerns I also offer to defend the officers who will eliminate these criminals,” he added.

The body of Sagini was recovered in a banana plantation on Wednesday night. Police had initially arrested baby Sagini’s father as a suspect in the investigations but later released him for lack of evidence connecting him to the crime.

Mike Sonko
READ: Sonko comes to rescue of woman tortured in Saudi Arabia [Videos]

Sagini had undergone an earlier surgery to stabilise him at the Kisii eye hospital but is set to undergo another surgery when he is in better condition.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

