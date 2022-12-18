Sonko offers reward for police who eliminate gang that tortured 3-year-old in Kisii

The former county chief has also offered Sh200,000 to any member of the public who will present information that will lead to the capture of gang members.

Junior Sagini the three-year-old from Ikuruma village was found dumped after torture by the gang that ended up gauging out his eyes.

According to doctors, the young Sagini will have to live in the dark for the rest of his life.

“Doctors have said young Junior Sagini, the victim of the attack, will remain blind for the rest of his life. I have really been saddened by this sad incident and hereby offer Sh400,000 to any police officer/officers who will shoot dead the members of this notorious gang.

“I also offer a further Sh200,000 to anybody who will give information that will lead the police to eliminate this gang of cowards,” Sonko said.

Sonko further pledged to defend the officers from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) should the body go after them.

“Should IPOA raise any concerns I also offer to defend the officers who will eliminate these criminals,” he added.

The body of Sagini was recovered in a banana plantation on Wednesday night. Police had initially arrested baby Sagini’s father as a suspect in the investigations but later released him for lack of evidence connecting him to the crime.

