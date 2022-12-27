ADVERTISEMENT
Sonko protests being blocked from flying out Baby Sagini for specialised treatment

Denis Mwangi

Sonko has offered to help Baby Sagini get navigation sensors to help the child move because his sight can't be restored.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has claimed that he has been blocked from helping 3-year-old Baby Sagini, who had his eyes gouged out in Marani, Kisii county, access specialized treatment abroad.

Sonko said he has tried to bring Baby Sagini to a private hospital in Nairobi and has made arrangements for the child to receive treatment at Dennis Lam Eye Hospital in China, but has been unable to meet the child due to interference from unknown parties.

The former governor stated that even if Baby Sagini's vision cannot be restored, the implants he would receive would include navigation sensors to help the child move around in familiar places.

Mike Sonko
We have been trying to reach out to the family of Baby Sagini to take him to a private hospital in Nairobi in vain.

"We had contacted a Chinese eye facility; Dennis Lam Eye Hospital which conducts successful eye implants and linked us with a Kenyan hospital to take the boy for a check-up and report but we have failed to get him,” he said.

Sonko insisted that he would not be discouraged from helping the baby who was brought to a safe house in Nairobi.

He revealed that he has sent some Christmas gifts directed through a well-wisher.

Merry Christmas to Baby Sagini and his 7yrs old sis Shantel. Despite my efforts to help I have not had access to them due to bad politics being played around by some dirty-minded politicians who think I'm in this case for PR and political mileage purposes but that won't stop me from pursuing the matter. I'm sending their small Christmas gifts through a good Samaritan who is also helping on the ground Esnahs Nyaramba,” the former governor said in a post.

President William Ruto during an Interdenominational Prayer service at the University of Embu, Embu County on December 4, 2022
President William Ruto condemned the parents and guardians of Baby Sagini for failing to protect him.

While visiting a children's home in Eldoret, Ruto pleaded with Kenyans to take care of all children and expressed shock at the actions of the parents in Kisii.

He also promised to implement the recently passed Children's Bill, which protects the rights of children, and ensures that no child in Kenya is mistreated or hurt.

Denis Mwangi

