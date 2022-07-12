Sonko, Bishop offer solution on how to end Uhuru-Ruto feud

Sensing that their disagreements may turn ugly, Sonko and the Bishop went to court petitioning AG Kariuki to initiate a mediation process between the Head of State and his former right hand man.

The petition - submitted to the Constitutional and Human Rights Division in the Milimani High Court - sought to try and involve the services of foreign actors to come in as mediators.

The foreign actors mentioned in the petition included; “a retired African statesman, retired Supreme Court Judge or Court of Appeal from East Africa or a retired cardinal of Catholic Church of East Africa be the assigned mediator.”

Additionally, their lawyer John Khaminwa, accused the AG of violating Article 156 of the Constitution which categorically states one of his duties is to safeguard and act in the best interests of the public.

“The AG’s failure to take measures to initiate, encourage or advise the government on the need for reconciliatory and mediation measures is in violation of Article 156 of the Constitution to safeguard the public interest,” read the petition in part.

Bishop Mwawasi as well as the former Nairobi Governor reiterated that ever since the Deputy President announced his bid to become Kenya’s fifth Commander in Chief, he and his boss have been at loggerheads.

“It is not in doubt that the President is not working harmoniously since the public declaration by the deputy to rise to the presidency in the 2022 General Election,” they argued.

Petitioners cite DP RUTO absence from Cabinet meetings

The petitioners went to the extent of citing instances where DP Ruto has been absent from official duties and instead, a Cabinet Secretary was in his place.

One of such situations referenced was when DP Ruto failed to show up when the President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid visited the country.

President Kaljulaid in September 2021 became Estonia's first head of state to make an official visit to Kenya to promote "business diplomacy" between the two countries.

During meetings hosted in State House, Cabinet Secretaries were present including Interior CS Fred Matiang’i who had earlier been appointed to coordinate government programmes, a task meant for the DP.

The petitioners concluded by reiterating that if the public wrangles continue, it might escalate, sending the country into frenzy and potential violence ahead or after the August 9 General Elections.