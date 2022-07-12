RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sonko, Bishop offer solution on how to end Uhuru-Ruto feud

Cyprian Kimutai

The petitioners believe Attorney General Kariuki failed to act in best interest of public

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Vice President William Ruto walk for the arrival of the British Prime Minister at the State House in Nairobi on August 30, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Bishop Donald Kisaka Mwawasi have accused Attorney General Kihara Kariuki of not acting in the best interest of the public by failing to end the squabble between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

Sensing that their disagreements may turn ugly, Sonko and the Bishop went to court petitioning AG Kariuki to initiate a mediation process between the Head of State and his former right hand man.

The petition - submitted to the Constitutional and Human Rights Division in the Milimani High Court - sought to try and involve the services of foreign actors to come in as mediators.

The foreign actors mentioned in the petition included; “a retired African statesman, retired Supreme Court Judge or Court of Appeal from East Africa or a retired cardinal of Catholic Church of East Africa be the assigned mediator.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto during a speech from State House on September 1, 2017
Additionally, their lawyer John Khaminwa, accused the AG of violating Article 156 of the Constitution which categorically states one of his duties is to safeguard and act in the best interests of the public.

The AG’s failure to take measures to initiate, encourage or advise the government on the need for reconciliatory and mediation measures is in violation of Article 156 of the Constitution to safeguard the public interest,” read the petition in part.

Bishop Mwawasi as well as the former Nairobi Governor reiterated that ever since the Deputy President announced his bid to become Kenya’s fifth Commander in Chief, he and his boss have been at loggerheads.

It is not in doubt that the President is not working harmoniously since the public declaration by the deputy to rise to the presidency in the 2022 General Election,” they argued.

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki (Twitter)
The petitioners went to the extent of citing instances where DP Ruto has been absent from official duties and instead, a Cabinet Secretary was in his place.

One of such situations referenced was when DP Ruto failed to show up when the President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid visited the country.

President Kaljulaid in September 2021 became Estonia's first head of state to make an official visit to Kenya to promote "business diplomacy" between the two countries.

During meetings hosted in State House, Cabinet Secretaries were present including Interior CS Fred Matiang’i who had earlier been appointed to coordinate government programmes, a task meant for the DP.

Estonia President Kersti Kaljulaid with Eliud Kipchoge at the State House Cocktail party on September 8, 2021
Estonia President Kersti Kaljulaid with Eliud Kipchoge at the State House Cocktail party on September 8, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

The petitioners concluded by reiterating that if the public wrangles continue, it might escalate, sending the country into frenzy and potential violence ahead or after the August 9 General Elections.

Other attempts to mediate or address the issues between the President and his deputy have been tackled by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, a State body mandated to promote national unity, previously warned that continuing with the ‘hustler vs dynasties’ line risked deepening class divisions and plunging the country into chaos,” read the petition.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

