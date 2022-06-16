Mimi sikosi evidence ya kitu yoyote - Sonko as he unveils graduation photos

The former county boss used the moment to brag about how he never lacks evidence of anything he is involved in.

He also promised that soon he will invite his fans and friends to another graduation ceremony when he gets a PhD.

“TBT... Mnajua mimi sikosi evidence ya kitu yoyote... Very soon I will invite you for my PHD graduation,” Mike Sonko shared.

Mike Sonko unleashes his graduation photos amidst Sakaja's tribulations Pulse Live Kenya

On June 14, Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Wavinya Ndeti also shared a photo of herself during her graduation amid rumours of her having never graduated.

“A rare photo of a young girl whose dreams her parent's believed in, and supported exponentially! How time really flies!” noted Wavinya.

Earlier an authenticated notice allegedly from London South Bank University where the politician attended university said the governor hopeful did not attend nor graduate from the institution.

Wavinya Ndeti during her graduation Pulse Live Kenya

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Polycarp Igathe was also forced to share pictures of his graduation from the University of Nairobi to prove he attended school.

"Here I was with 'Man Mash' aka Charles Macharia ~ Graduation Day, December 1995." While the latter's read: "With my buddy Mbugu Elias on the day of our graduation. Tumetoka mbali!"

As politicians share their graduation photos, Senator Johnson Sakaja is in a struggle to prove he is a degree holder.

The senator has been embroiled in a tough court battle over the legitimacy of his degree from Teams University.