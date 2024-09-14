Miko Sonko teams up with well-wishers help former NTV journalist Nasibo Kabale

Sonko noted on Saturday that several Kenyans reached out to him, seeking his assistance, adding that he is in touch with Nasibo’s family and her former colleagues, stating that he will support in helping her undergo rehabilitation.

He shared that through the intervention of family, former colleagues and Kenyans of goodwill, the former NTV reporter had been admitted to the Mombasa Women Rehabilitation Centre.

He appreciated Nasibo’s former colleagues in the media for coming through for one of their own shortly after her plight came to their attention.

“I also wish to thank all her friends in the media sector for standing in solidarity with her during this difficult time,” Sonko stated.

Sonko urges public to respect Nasibo Kabale's family

He also urged the public to exercise good judgement and sensitivity while also respecting the journalist’s family even as they seek to help in Nasibo’s situation.

"It is good to respect Kabale's family and they do not want any kind of publicity at this time. They have played a very important role through the brother," Sonko remarked.

Sonko is among thousands of Kenyans of goodwill who were touched by Nasibo’s plight and expressed willingness to help the journalist get the help needed and rise again.

Eric Omondi's update after visiting Nasibo Kabale's family

Activist and philanthropist Eric Omondi responded swiftly and visited Nasibo’s family, confirming that she is safe and had been flown to a rehabilitation center.

“As I am speaking to you, Nasibo is safe and has been flown to a rehabilitation centre with the help of the brother.

"She is fine and will be fine but we needed to know what happened because when I saw the video, there were varying stories about her situation." Omondi shared in an update.

He also dismissed claims that the journalist was homeless on the streets, confirming that her family, former colleagues and Kenyans of goodwill are standing with Nasibo even as she battles the challenges.

Nasibo’s life took a tragic turn after leaving her job at NMG due to mental health challenges.

At NMG, the journalist was a prominent voice in health reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic.